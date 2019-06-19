Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

DoubleLine's Gundlach says Fed's 'pivot' is following bond market's lead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 05:28pm EDT

(Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital and the most widely followed bond investor, said the Federal Reserve's dovish turn in its policy statement on Wednesday took its lead from the bond market.

The Fed is doing "what the bond market says - with a lag," said Gundlach, who oversees more than $130 billion in assets. "The bond market definitely helped to encourage the 'Fed pivot.'"

The Fed on Wednesday signaled it could cut interest rates by as much as half a percentage point over the remainder of this year, as it responded to increased economic uncertainty and a drop in expected inflation. The U.S. central bank's next policy meeting will be held in July, with the following meeting in September.

In a telephone interview with Reuters, Gundlach said economic data would have to be weak for the Fed to slash rates in July. If policymakers do cut rates next month, “They are basically admitting they are behind the curve,” he said.

Federal funds futures implied traders were fully pricing in the U.S. central bank lowering rates at the July 30-31 policy meeting.

“The only way they cut is if the data is sustaining a negative tone and that we have sustained economic weakness," Gundlach said.

"One interest rate cut is not going to forestall recession," he added. "It increases the chances that we are headed into recession.”

(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Jennifer Ablan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
05:37pU.S. bond market's inflation gauges rise as Fed hints at rate cuts
RE
05:28pDoubleLine's Gundlach says Fed's 'pivot' is following bond market's lead
RE
05:01pConsumer Cos Up as Lower Mortgage Rates Seen -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:59pHealth Care Up as Lower Rates Seen Supporting Deals -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:16pINSTANT VIEW : Fed holds interest rates steady, sets up for cuts
RE
03:32pFed Holds Rates Steady, Hints at Possible Cuts if Outlook Dims--4th Update
DJ
02:59pFed Holds Rates Steady, Hints at Possible Cut if Outlook Dims--3rd Update
DJ
02:54pDollar drops after Fed holds rates steady, risk assets gain
RE
02:51pFed Holds Rates Steady, Hints at Possible Cut if Outlook Dims--2nd Update
DJ
02:32pFed Holds Rates Steady, Hints at Possible Cut if Outlook Dims--2nd Update
DJ
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Adidas loses EU bid to extend three-stripe trademark
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus fights back with big name buyers after Boeing's MAX showstopper
4Oil prices little changed despite U.S. crude stock draw
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About