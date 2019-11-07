DoubleVerify Acquires Ad-Juster, the Leading Data Platform for Digital Publishers

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify ("DV"), the leading independent platform for digital media measurement and analytics, today announced the acquisition of Ad-Juster, a SaaS-based reporting and analytics platform for digital publishers. Ad-Juster services deliver the data transparency and insights publishers use to optimize their ad revenues across comprehensive direct and programmatic sales channels.



Most large digital publishers today rely on multiple marketing channels and supply platforms to maximize the sale of their ad inventory. However, a lack of consistent standards and channel fragmentation result in data discrepancies, reporting complexity and unresolved revenue conflicts – often without the transparency and actionable insights needed to address the issues.

The Ad-Juster reporting and analytics platform unifies massive volumes of publishers’ advertising inventory and sales data from thousands of integrations with 3rd party servers and programmatic demand platforms – providing the transparency and analytics necessary to maximize publisher revenue yield and streamline internal operations. Founded in 2007, Ad-Juster currently serves over 110 publisher clients, including over half of the top 100 comScore-ranked web publishers.

“Ad-Juster brings a proven market solution, a premium customer base and a talented team of product, engineering and client-serving professionals,” said Wayne Gattinella, DoubleVerify CEO. “Combining our two companies will create a holistic measurement & analytics solution across the entire digital ecosystem – joining the Ad-Juster data platform for sell-side partners with the DV platform for buy-side partners.”

“We are proud to become a part of the DoubleVerify organization and are excited to expand our breadth of publisher solutions globally,” said Dennis Clerke, GM for the Ad-Juster business unit. “Only Ad-Juster and DoubleVerify have access to the unique and comprehensive data that enables us to provide full lifecycle analytics for digital publishers.”

The Ad-Juster organization will continue to operate from offices in San Diego and New York City. The transaction was completed as an all cash, all stock offer on October 29, 2019.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is the leading independent platform for digital media measurement software and analytics that authenticates the quality and effectiveness of digital media for the world’s largest brands and media platforms. DV provides media transparency and accountability to deliver the highest level of impression quality for maximum advertising performance. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com

About Ad-Juster

Ad-Juster is a market-leading SaaS provider of unified data reporting and analytics for digital advertising. Since its founding in 2007, Ad-Juster has worked closely with over 150 blue-chip publishers, agencies, ad-tech platforms and ad networks to deliver a digital advertising measurement product line to streamline workflows, overcome billing discrepancies, optimize programmatic performance and maximize revenue.



Media Contact



Chris Harihar of Crenshaw Communications, on behalf of DoubleVerify

chris@crenshawcomm.com

212.367.9748