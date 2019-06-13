Log in
DoubleVerify Global Study: Brand Safety Incidents on Mobile Apps Increase Three-Fold, as Ad Budgets Shift to Mobile

06/13/2019 | 12:17pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify ("DV") the leading independent provider of marketing measurement software and analytics, today released its 2019 Global Insights Report, providing a market-by-market benchmark on the current and future state of media quality on the Internet.

The Report explores global trends in brand safety, fraud and viewability, with a number of key findings. The new 2019 data indicate that mobile app brand safety violations have grown 194% in the last year – as users’ content consumption patterns and corresponding ad budgets increasingly shift to mobile.  In addition, the number of CTV and mobile apps identified as fraudulent has risen sharply – up 120%, as fraudsters increasingly target these premium, high-growth environments.

“Brand safety, fraud and viewability continue to be top-of-mind for advertisers, and with good reason,” said Wayne Gattinella, CEO of DoubleVerify. “Headlines buzz with stories about brands appearing beside fake or objectionable content, and emerging fraud schemes. The stakes are high as advertisers rightfully demand clarity and confidence into the quality and performance of their digital investment.”

See the full report findings here.

About the Report

The 2019 Global Insights Report provides a market-by-market analysis of DoubleVerify impressions measured during the period of May 2018-April 2019, for display and video ads placed on desktop, mobile devices and CTV. The report includes 75 countries across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Europe / Middle East / Africa (EMEA). In developing the report, the company analyzed data in 40+ languages, across over 1,000 brands.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is the leading independent provider of marketing measurement software, data and analytics that authenticates the quality and effectiveness of digital media for the world's largest brands and media platforms. DV provides media transparency and accountability to deliver the highest level of impression quality for maximum advertising performance. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

Media Contact

Chris Harihar of Crenshaw Communications, on behalf of DoubleVerify
chris@crenshawcomm.com
212.367.9748

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
