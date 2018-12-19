Log in
DoubleVerify Launches Quality Coverage Across Facebook Stories, Offering Greater Transparency and Control within the Facebook Platform

12/19/2018 | 07:09pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify ("DV"), the leading independent provider of digital media measurement software and analytics, today announced its expanded integration with Facebook – providing global advertisers with objective, third-party measurement of viewability and fraud/SIVT across Facebook Stories video ad inventory.

DV’s extended partnership with Facebook is timely, as Stories continues to gain prominence within the Facebook ecosystem. More than 300 million people use Facebook Stories and Messenger Stories each day, and 68% use Stories on at least three apps regularly, per an Ipsos survey commissioned by Facebook IQ. Moreover, Facebook estimates that in 2019, sharing through Stories will exceed sharing through News Feed – signaling a material shift in audience dynamics that may impact brands’ campaign strategies.

Facebook Stories video campaign measurement is seamlessly integrated within DV Pinnacle®, DoubleVerify’s exclusive service and performance platform. Through the platform, clients can analyze their Stories campaigns via side by side comparison with all other ad placement types that Facebook supports, or compare Facebook Stories campaign performance with that of other media buys. There is no additional activation step required for Pinnacle® users. 

“Our expansion into Facebook Stories deepens the levels of transparency and protection we can offer our global advertiser clients,” said Matt McLaughlin, COO at DoubleVerify. "As one of the first partners to offer measurement and reporting for this growing Facebook channel, DV is staying at the forefront of emerging media types, giving brands clarity and confidence in their digital investment – across all platforms, channels and formats.”

DV has partnered with Facebook since 2017 to provide fraud and viewability measurement of display and video ads on both Facebook and Instagram, and is currently in Beta with brand safety.

To learn more about Facebook Stories Ads and how DV can measure these campaigns, visit Facebook@DoubleVerify.com.

About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify is the leading independent provider of marketing measurement software, data and analytics that authenticates the quality and effectiveness of digital media for the world's largest brands and media platforms. DV provides media transparency and accountability to deliver the highest level of impression quality for maximum advertising performance. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com

Media Contact
Chris Harihar of Crenshaw Communications, on behalf of DoubleVerify
chris@crenshawcomm.com
212.367.9748

© GlobeNewswire 2018
