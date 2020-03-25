Log in
DoubleVerify Partners with Ad Council to Address COVID-19 Crisis

03/25/2020 | 05:10pm GMT

Company will leverage coronavirus Public Service Announcement (PSA) as part of its media authentication solution

NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify (“DV”), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced a partnership with the Ad Council – in collaboration with the White House, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through this partnership, DV will leverage its media authentication technology to extend the reach and impact of critical coronavirus response messaging being developed by the Ad Council – helping to connect audiences with life-saving messages, and critical education and information.

The move follows formal guidance issued on March 16th by DV, outlining concrete steps advertisers can take to adapt their brand suitability strategies and ensure their advertising runs on trusted news publishers. The initiative supports DV’s broader mission to promote a sustainable ad ecosystem that supports advertisers and publishers alike – helping to build a better industry.

“The coronavirus pandemic is an unprecedented crisis that is fundamentally reshaping our lives,” said Laura Desmond, Interim CEO at DoubleVerify and former Chair of Ad Council. “DoubleVerify has been an Ad Council member and member of its Board since 2017. We are proud to collaborate with the Ad Council on this critical initiative that will help to educate people and hopefully help them make the best decisions to stay safe and healthy.”

DV’s technology analyzes all characteristics of an ad impression in real-time to ensure compliance with a brand’s delivery standards. In instances where an impression does not meet a brand’s criteria, DV will begin showing new creative in support of the Ad Council’s coronavirus response efforts – which drives audiences to www.coronavirus.gov, a centralized resource that includes up-to-date information on the crisis.

“We applaud the Ad Council’s initiative in issuing vital coronavirus response messaging – that will be amplified through a partnership of prominent industry players, including DoubleVerify,” said Joe Barone, Managing Partner Brand Safety Americas at GroupM. “The move comes at a time when support of trustworthy, health crisis-related information could not be a higher imperative.”

In addition to DV, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, and Verizon Media, among others, are also partnering with Ad Council – offering a combination of donated media, technology, content, and services.

“We have seen the media industry come together time and time again to address the most critical issues facing our country, and the COVID-19 pandemic is no exception,” said Lisa Sherman, president & CEO of the Ad Council. “I am truly inspired by the incredible support we’re seeing from digital and technology communities who have stepped up so generously to help us get crucial information to Americans across the country, through the platforms they’re using each and every day.”

For more information about DoubleVerify, visit www.doubleverify.com.

About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. DV’s mission is to be the definitive source of transparency and data-driven insights into the quality and effectiveness of digital advertising for the world's largest brands, publishers and digital ad platforms. DV’s technology platform provides advertisers with consistent and unbiased data and analytics that can be used to optimize the quality and return on digital ad investments. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital advertising ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

Media Contact
Chris Harihar of Crenshaw Communications, on behalf of DoubleVerify
chris@crenshawcomm.com
212.367.9748

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
