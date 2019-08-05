Log in
DoubleVerify Taps Industry Veteran Tanzil Bukhari To Lead Revenue Growth Across Europe

08/05/2019 | 12:00am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify ("DV"), the leading independent provider of digital media measurement software and analytics, today announced the appointment of Tanzil Bukhari as Managing Director, EMEA. Bukhari is charged with leading DV’s expansion efforts across Europe with an added focus on Russia and the Nordics, while strengthening the company’s business relationships with brands, agencies and media platforms.

A 20-year media industry veteran, Bukhari previously worked at Google as Head of Agency Development, EMEA. Previously, Bukhari was Head of DoubleClick Ad Exchange, Northern and Central Europe, where he launched DoubleClick AdX in EMEA. He is a well-known industry thought leader and an early advocate for programmatic in the region.

“Global brands continue to address the issues of fraud, brand safety and viewability within their campaigns, and how they impact marketing effectiveness and business outcomes,” said Bukhari. “I’m excited to leverage my deep experience in programmatic and digital media to help accelerate DV’s growth across Europe.”

“As the issues of quality and performance have grown more vital and complex, hiring a proven leader like Tanzil ensures we can better align and address the needs of our agency and brand customers, globally,” said Mark Pearlstein, CRO of DoubleVerify.

Bukhari will be based in DV’s London offices.

For more information about DoubleVerify, contact sales@doubleverify.com.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is the leading independent provider of marketing measurement software, data and analytics that authenticates the quality and effectiveness of digital media for the world's largest brands and media platforms. DV provides media transparency and accountability to deliver the highest level of impression quality for maximum advertising performance. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com

Media Contact
Chris Harihar of Crenshaw Communications, on behalf of DoubleVerify
chris@crenshawcomm.com 
212.367.9748


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
