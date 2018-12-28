Doug Disraeli D.D.S. Offers Tips on How to Stick to Your Daily Flossing Resolutions

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the holiday season among us, Dr. Doug Disraeli knows how hard it can be sticking to a healthy dental regime. Doug Disraeli D.D.S. offers tips for sticking to that flossing resolution in 2019 and beyond.



Flossing removes plaque as well as preventing the buildup of plaque. Removing plaque prevents tooth decay and gum disease. Plaque can lead to tartar and tartar leads to gum disease and receding gums. Tartar control is very important when it comes to keeping your teeth healthy.

Dr. Disraeli’s tips for sticking to flossing daily:

Place floss near or next to your toothbrush

Set reminders

Bring to-go floss with you

Get mint flavor floss to add taste

Smell your floss after missing a couple days

“Flossing daily is one of the most common dental resolutions,” says Disraeli, “We understand that it can be hard to stick to it every day, but the benefits of flossing are much better than gum disease.”

ABOUT DR. DOUG DISRAELI: Dr. Disraeli is a general and cosmetic dentist with a degree from the University of Southern California, one of the top dental schools in the world. In practice for over 35 years, he participates throughout the United States in continuing education dentistry courses and is a member of the American Dental Association, the California Dental Association, the San Diego County Dental Society, the Academy of General Dentistry, the Pacific Academy of Aesthetic Dentistry and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentists. http://www.drdisraeli.com/Dr-Disraeli

ABOUT DOUG DISRAELI, D.D.S. DENTAL PRACTICE: Offering cosmetic dentistry, implant, restorative and general dentistry throughout San Diego, Doug Disraeli, D.D.S. is committed to providing its patients with comfortable, efficient and comprehensive dental care. Procedures offered include teeth whitening, bonding, veneers, cosmetic fillings, complete dentures, removable partial dentures, endodontics (root canals), extractions, implants, periodontics. Doug Disraeli, D.D.S. is located in the Uptown San Diego, Hillcrest community of San Diego at 3645 Fourth Avenue. http://drdisraeli.com https://www.facebook.com/dougdisraelidds/

Media Contact: Elysse Acosta – (760) 490-5810 – elysse@feltenmedia.com