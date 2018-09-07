Log in
Doug LaMalfa : LaMalfa Supports Legislation to Increase Small Scale LNG Exports

09/07/2018 | 02:37am CEST

(Washington, DC) - Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) issued the following statement after the House passed H.R. 4606, the Ensuring Small Scale LNG Certainty Act, which expedites the importation or exportation of small volumes of liquefied natural gas if an environmental assessment under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) is not required. This legislation codifies a similar rule already issued by the Department of Energy (DOE).

LaMalfa said: 'America is the world's leading producer in natural gas, yet current regulations make it difficult for producers to export to nearby foreign markets. Aside from the obvious benefits that increased exports will have on our domestic economy, it will also help neighboring countries and territories, such as Puerto Rico, build a more reliable supply of U.S. natural gas to help meet their energy needs. This bipartisan legislation is beneficial to everyone involved, and I am happy to support it.'

Congressman Doug LaMalfa is a lifelong farmer representing California's First Congressional District, including Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama Counties.

Disclaimer

Doug LaMalfa published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 00:36:03 UTC
