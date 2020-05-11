Log in
Douglas GmbH: Douglas Group CEO Tina Müller absent for several months due to illness - adding Chief Digital Officer Vanessa Stützle to the Management Board

05/11/2020 | 12:15pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Douglas GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Douglas GmbH: Douglas Group CEO Tina Müller absent for several months due to illness - adding Chief Digital Officer Vanessa Stützle to the Management Board

11-May-2020 / 18:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Douglas Group CEO Tina Müller absent due to illness - adding Chief Digital Officer Vanessa Stützle to the Management Board


Düsseldorf, May 11, 2020. Douglas Group CEO Tina Müller will be absent for the time being as she is undergoing medical rehabilitation following an emergency surgery. At this time, it cannot yet be determined when she will be able to resume her responsibilities as Group CEO.

The Douglas Supervisory Board has today appointed Vanessa Stützle as Chief Digital Officer and third member of the Management Board alongside Tina Müller and Douglas Group CFO Matthias Born with immediate effect. As Executive Vice President
E-Commerce & CRM, Vanessa Stützle has been responsible for Douglas' online business since January 2018 and additionally for Customer Relationship Management since July 2019. Under her leadership, Douglas' e-commerce has developed into a leading pan-European beauty destination, grown more than 50 percent, and recently successfully expanded into a marketplace platform. Vanessa Stützle and Matthias Born are jointly taking over the tasks of Tina Müller ad-interim.

Dr. Henning Kreke, Chairman of the Douglas Supervisory Board, commented: "The entire Supervisory Board wishes Tina Müller a swift recovery. In these difficult times, we are grateful that Tina Müller has built up a strong management team, so that we can now expand the Management Board with a proven top executive from our own ranks. The Corona crisis emphasizes the strategic importance of the e-commerce business for Douglas."

 

ABOUT DOUGLAS:

Douglas is one of the leading multichannel premium beauty retailers in Europe with about 2,400 stores and a unique e-commerce platform that is currently being expanded into a curated beauty marketplace. The #FORWARDBEAUTY strategy defines the path into the future of omnichannel retailing. Already today Douglas is the number one beauty retailer in 26 countries, offering its customers an attractive portfolio of around 55,000 high-quality products from over 750 brands in the fields of perfumery, decorative cosmetics and skin care, as well as nutritional supplements and accessories. Douglas generated sales of 3.5 billion euros in fiscal year 2018/2019. Around 20,000 beauty experts encourage and inspire Douglas customers every day to live their own kind of beauty.

PRESS CONTACT:

Dr. Julia Sosnizka
Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 (0) 211 16847-585
E-Mail: j.sosnizka@douglas.de

11-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Douglas GmbH
Luise-Rainer-Str. 7-11
40235 Düsseldorf
Germany
ISIN: XS1251078009, XS1251077373
WKN: A161MW, A161W3
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Dublin
EQS News ID: 1041111

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1041111  11-May-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1041111&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
