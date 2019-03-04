Douglas Wilson Companies : Announces Ryan Baker as Senior Managing Director in Charge of a new Los Angeles/Orange County Office

SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anticipating a steady resurgence in fiduciary and workout assignments, Douglas Wilson Companies (DWC) has appointed Ryan Baker as Senior Managing Director in charge of overseeing the firm's new Los Angeles/Orange County office.

Over the past decade, Baker has been appointed on or served as lead agent on more than 80 Receiver, Provisional Director, Trustee and Partition Referee matters, including regulatory receivership assignments from the Securities and Exchange Commission, Department of Justice, and State Courts.

"Ryan is one of the industry's high achievers, with extensive regulatory receivership experience involving financially challenged operating companies and complex real estate ventures," said Douglas Wilson, DWC chairman and CEO.

Baker earned his MBA from the University of Southern California. Throughout the years he has been on panels and been invited to receivership education forums jointly held with Loyola Law School.

In his career as a fiduciary, he has handled investments, insurance, and governance cases as well as directly managing operations and providing financial oversight for companies and properties with gross revenue ranging to $70 million. His skills in strategic planning, management, financial analysis, and forensic accounting have helped him achieve success in turnarounds, asset redirections, or corporate dissolutions.

Baker has worked in both residential and commercial real estate matters, managing a variety of properties ranging from multi-family buildings, retail centers and regional malls, to Class A commercial office buildings. "Ryan has the experience and leadership skills compatible with the future growth strategy of DWC," Wilson said. "His presence to lead our Los Angeles/Orange County office reinforces our 30 years of active involvement in these markets while returning to his academic and professional roots."

Baker is on the board of the California Receivers Forum, is a member of the National Association of Federal Equity Receivers and is a member of both the Los Angeles County and the Orange County Bankruptcy Forums.

To reach DWC's new LA/Orange County office, call (213) 550-2242.

Douglas Wilson Companies is now celebrating its 30th anniversary as a national multidisciplinary real estate platform, currently engaged in land entitlement and brokerage, senior housing development, and a thriving practice in land use and wealth-transfer advisory services for legacy families and large private, public and non-profit institutions. Founded in 1989 after completing the iconic Symphony Towers mixed-use city block in downtown San Diego, DWC has also established itself as one of the nation's most trusted Receivers, handling over $15 billion in troubled assets.

