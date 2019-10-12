Dova Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – DOVA

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) to Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (“Sobi”) is fair to Dova shareholders. On behalf of Dova shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.



Under the terms of the agreement, Dova shareholders will be offered an upfront payment for $27.50 per share in cash and one non-tradeable Contingent Value Right to an additional $1.50 per share in cash upon regulatory approval of DOPTELET.

The Dova merger investigation concerns whether Dova and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Dova shareholders; (2) determine whether Sobi is underpaying for Dova; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Dova shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are a Dova shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/dova-pharmaceuticals-inc-sobi-stock-merger-swedish/# or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

