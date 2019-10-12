Log in
Dova Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – DOVA

10/12/2019 | 07:33pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) to Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (“Sobi”) is fair to Dova shareholders. On behalf of Dova shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a Dova shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Dova Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dova shareholders will be offered an upfront payment for $27.50 per share in cash and one non-tradeable Contingent Value Right to an additional $1.50 per share in cash upon regulatory approval of DOPTELET.

The Dova merger investigation concerns whether Dova and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Dova shareholders; (2) determine whether Sobi is underpaying for Dova; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Dova shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are a Dova shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit  https://halpersadeh.com/actions/dova-pharmaceuticals-inc-sobi-stock-merger-swedish/# or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
