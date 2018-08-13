Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment : Grammy Award-nominee R&B singer Joe to perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino on Friday, Dec. 7

PRESS RELEASE

Grammy Award-nominee R&B singer Joe to perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino on Friday, Dec. 7

DOVER, Del. (Aug. 13, 2018) -Joe, the Grammy Award-nominated R&B singer who has wowed audiences for more than 25 years with his soulful ballads and deliveries, will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino's Rollins Center on Friday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at doverdowns.com. Ticket prices range from $35-$55.

Joe Thomas, born in Georgia and raised in Alabama, has released more than a dozen albums and compilations, including two which reached platinum status, "All That I Am" (1997) and "My Name Is Joe" (2000), and two others that attained gold status, "Better Days" (2001) and "And Then" (2003).

"My Name Is Joe" reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 charts, and No. 1 on the U.S. R&B listings. The album garnered Joe four Grammy nominations in 2001, including for Best R&B Album, Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for "I Wanna Know" and Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for "Thank God I Found You."

"I Wanna Know," co-written by Joe, won an ASCAP Award for Most Performed Songs from Motion Pictures. The single also placed No. 4 on Billboard's year-end Hot 100 chart for 2000.

In 2003, Joe earned three more Grammy nominations for "Better Days," including Best R&B Album, Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for "Let's Stay Home Tonight" and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for "More Than a Woman."

Joe's other albums include "Ain't Nothin' Like Me" (2007), "Joe Thomas, New Man" (2008), "Signature" (2009), "The Good, the Bad, the Sexy" (2011), and "Bridges" (2014), which included the single "Love & Sex Pt. 2," which featured Kelly Rowland.

"I'd love to be remembered in the same league as a Marvin Gaye," says Joe of his career goals. "And I've got time. That's the beauty of R&B. It's a classy genre - and class always lasts."

To purchase tickets, or for more information on Dover Downs Hotel & Casino events, visit doverdowns.com or contact VIP services at 800-711-5882.

