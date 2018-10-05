Log in
Dover Motorsports : Allgaier registers top speed during "Bar Harbor 200" practice

10/05/2018

Justin Allgaier led the field for Saturday's 'Bar Harbor 200' presented by Sea Watch International by posting the quickest lap times in both practice sessions on Friday.

Saturday's race is the first elimination race of the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series postseason. Four drivers will have their championship dreams dashed after 200 laps around the Monster Mile.

Allgaier registered a speed of 154.712 mph in the first practice session, which was Friday's quickest time during both events.

The green flag for the 'Bar Harbor 200' presented by Sea Watch International is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, with qualifying set for 12:05 p.m.

Disclaimer

Dover Motorsports Inc. published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 20:32:05 UTC
