Dover Motorsports : Bar Harbor® Foods, Sea Watch International to sponsor NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race

09/26/2018 | 11:36pm CEST

Dover International Speedway and Sea Watch International have reached an agreement for Bar Harbor® Foods to serve as the entitlement sponsor for the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 6, track and Sea Watch officials announced today.

The 'Bar Harbor® 200' presented by Sea Watch International NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race (3 p.m., NBCSN) will be the third playoff race in the seven-race NASCAR Xfinity Series postseason, and the first elimination race for the 12-driver playoff field. Four drivers will have their playoff dreams ended after 200 laps around the world's fastest one-mile concrete oval.

Bar Harbor® Foods, a partner of Sea Watch International, is based in Whiting, Maine, and celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2017. Sea Watch International, based in Easton, Md., is a major supplier of clams, operates 35 fishing vessels and has four production facilities along the East Coast, including one in Milford, Del.

Bar Harbor® Foods also served as the sponsor of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the Monster Mile on June 2, 2017.

'We're proud to welcome Sea Watch International and Bar Harbor® Foods back as an entitlement sponsor for our Oct. 6 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race,' said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway's president and CEO. 'Sea Watch has been a terrific partner for many years, is a key employer in several Delmarva communities and an important sponsor in NASCAR. We're pleased to continue to grow our relationship with them.'

Dover Motorsports Inc. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 21:35:06 UTC
