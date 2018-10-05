Log in
Dover Motorsports : Burton sets track record in “Crosley 125” qualifying

10/05/2018 | 08:33pm CEST

Harrison Burton set a track record for NASCAR K&N Pro Series East drivers with his qualifying performance for the 'Crosley 125' on Friday.

Burton turned a lap of 157.143 mph, besting Matt DiBenedetto's old record set in 2009 by almost 1.5 mph.

Anthony Alfredo was second quickest at 156.890 mph, followed by Tyler Ankrum at 156.890 mph.

The green flag for the 'Crosley 125' drops just after 5 p.m. today.

PRACTICE
Sam Mayer posted the fastest speed in Friday morning's practice session for the 'Crosley 125.'

Mayer, driving the No. 41 Toyota, whipped around the Monster Mile in 22.906 seconds (157.164 mph), just ahead of Ankrum (157.061 mph) and Tristan Van Wieringen (156.808 mph).

Ankrum, driver of the No. 17 Toyota, has already clinched the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship headed into today's race.

Spencer Davis posted the 14th quickest speed at 152.162 mph before wrecking in the final minutes of the practice session.

Dover Motorsports Inc. published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 18:32:06 UTC
