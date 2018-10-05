Dover Motorsports : Ease Your Admission/Parking Tips For Oct. 5-7

Dover International Speedway welcomes all its guests for the Oct. 5-7 NASCAR tripleheader weekend.

To ensure you make your way to your seats to enjoy the day's race as quickly as possible, please follow these helpful hints to ease your admission process at the gates:

ARRIVE EARLY: The easiest way to beat the rush into the grandstands is to get there before the crowds do.

The easiest way to beat the rush into the grandstands is to get there before the crowds do. HAVE BAGS/COOLERS READY FOR INSPECTION: For your safety and the safety of all of our great race fans, we will be conducting bag and cooler searches upon entry. To speed up this process, make sure you have all pockets of your bag and/or cooler open and ready to be inspected.

For your safety and the safety of all of our great race fans, we will be conducting bag and cooler searches upon entry. To speed up this process, make sure you have all pockets of your bag and/or cooler open and ready to be inspected. SEARCH FOR SHORT LINES: While your race ticket states which gate to use for the most direct access to your seat in the grandstands that is not the only gate you can use to get into the race. Click here to see a grandstand access map, and learn which other gates you can use to access your seating section.

While your race ticket states which gate to use for the most direct access to your seat in the grandstands that is not the only gate you can use to get into the race. Click here to see a grandstand access map, and learn which other gates you can use to access your seating section. FAMILIARIZE YOURSELF WITH GRANDSTAND POLICIES: Click here for our full list of grandstand policies, which outlines all allowed items, as well as prohibited items, to help you plan ahead for what you can bring into the race.

PARKING TIPS