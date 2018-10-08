Dover Motorsports : Elliott wins Gander Outdoors 400 in thrilling finish

Chase Elliott survived a thrilling green-white-checkered finish to earn his first speedway win in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with a victory in the 'Gander Outdoors 400' on Sunday.

The 22-year-old fan favorite edged Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano in a stunning finish in the first race of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series postseason's Round of 12.

We'll see you back in Dover in 2019 on May 3-5 and Oct. 4-6 as the Monster Mile celebrates its 50th anniversary!