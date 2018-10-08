Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dover Motorsports : Elliott wins Gander Outdoors 400 in thrilling finish

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 12:53am CEST

Chase Elliott survived a thrilling green-white-checkered finish to earn his first speedway win in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with a victory in the 'Gander Outdoors 400' on Sunday.

The 22-year-old fan favorite edged Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano in a stunning finish in the first race of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series postseason's Round of 12.

Thank you to all the Monster Mile fans who attended today and followed the excitement via social media!

We'll see you back in Dover in 2019 on May 3-5 and Oct. 4-6 as the Monster Mile celebrates its 50th anniversary!

Disclaimer

Dover Motorsports Inc. published this content on 07 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2018 22:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:43aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Millennials in the big cities use less and less cash
PU
01:31aMORGAN STANLEY : rates TWE as Equal-weight
AQ
01:31aHRL : Morgans rates HRL as Initiation of coverage with Add
AQ
01:27aSTARPHARMA : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
01:23aCOLLABORATE : 08/10/18 CL8 - Cricks Tweed to Launch with DriveMyCar
PU
01:23aMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 5 October 2018
PU
01:23aKINGFISH : KFL â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 5 October 2018
PU
01:20aMNF Group Ltd to Acquire the Wholesale and Enablement Business of Inabox Group
AW
01:16aMNF GROUP LTD (ASX : MNF) to Acquire the Wholesale and Enablement Business of Inabox Group (ASX:IAB)
AQ
01:13aNOKIA OYJ : and University of Technology Sydney launch 5G skills accelerator
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Schroders Plc and Lloyds Banking Group in talks over wealth management..
2INVUO TECHNOLOGIES AB : INVUO TECHNOLOGIES : says to file for bankruptcy
3KKR & CO INC : KKR : Australia's MYOB Group announces A$1.75 billion buyout offer from KKR
4DELTA AIR LINES : DELTA AIR LINES : monitoring Tropical Storm Michael in Gulf of Mexico (Article)
5TROY RESOURCES LTD : TROY RESOURCES : Change of Company Address

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.