Dover Motorsports : Fans can bet on the races at Dover Oct. 6-7!

09/27/2018 | 04:27pm EDT

Race fans looking to wager on their favorite drivers during Dover International Speedway's upcoming tripleheader weekend will have the convenience of placing their bets on-site on Oct. 6-7.

A sports betting station will be set up near the Delaware Lottery display, not far from the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza, presented by Smithfield, on Saturday, Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The two Dover races available for wagering are the 'Bar Harbor 200' presented by Sea Watch International NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race (3 p.m., NBCSN) on Saturday, Oct. 6 and the 'Gander Outdoors 400' Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race (2 p.m., NBCSN) on Sunday, Oct. 7.

Expected action will include odds on the race winners and season championship winner, as well as head-to-head matchups featuring two drivers and different car manufacturers. Please note that odds will likely not be available during practice sessions and qualifying rounds.

Pro football, baseball, college football, MMA and all other sports wagering will also be offered, including football parlay cards. You must be 21 or older to place a wager.

'We are very pleased to offer our customers the ability to place wagers at this unique tripleheader at Dover International Speedway,' said Vernon Kirk, director of the Delaware State Lottery. 'It adds a new level of excitement to the event.'

Betting lines are supplied by William Hill, the Delaware Lottery's risk manager for sports betting. Dover Downs Hotel & Casino is an agent of the Delaware Lottery. The Delaware Lottery is a partner of Dover International Speedway, and will have a featured booth located near the FanZone during the tripleheader weekend.

Dover Downs Hotel & Casino's Race & Sports Book, located inside the casino, will also be open all weekend for sports betting. Hours are 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, Oct. 6 and 9 a.m. to midnight on Sunday, Oct. 7. Winning tickets on bets placed at the sports betting station near the Monster Monument can be redeemed there, at the Race & Sports Book, or by following the mailing instructions on the back of the ticket.

The Oct. 5-7 NASCAR tripleheader weekend also includes the 'Crosley 125' NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Friday, Oct. 5.

For tickets or more information on Monster Mile events, call (800) 441-RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com. You can also keep up with track activities at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

For more information on Dover Downs Hotel & Casino events and offerings, visit doverdowns.com or contact VIP services at 800-711-5882.

Disclaimer

Dover Motorsports Inc. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 20:26:02 UTC
