Dover Motorsports : Harlem Globetrotters to perform free shows in FanZone on Sunday, May 5

Legendary basketball team to hold multiple free exhibitions before Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race

The Harlem Globetrotters, the legendary basketball team that wows fans of all ages with its ball skills, trick shots, comedy and more, will perform free shows in Dover International Speedway's FanZone on Sunday, May 5 as part of the Monster Mile's 50th anniversary celebrations.

The Globetrotters will hold multiple free performances on Sunday, May 5 in the Monster Mile's 8-acre FanZone before that day's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race (2 p.m. EDT, FS1). The May 3-5 NASCAR tripleheader weekend includes the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, May 4 and the 'JEGS 200' NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Friday, May 3.

The Globetrotters, first organized in 1926, perform over 400 shows around the world each year with its distinctive red, white and blue uniforms. The exhibition team is known for its colorful personalities, audience interaction and supreme basketball skills.

'The Harlem Globetrotters have been providing family entertainment for fans of all ages for decades,' said Dover International Speedway president and CEO Mike Tatoian.

'What better way for a legendary track to celebrate an important milestone than to bring in a national sporting treasure that is close to its own 100th anniversary season. We look forward to seeing all the dunks, ball tricks, smiling faces and hearing the sound of 'Sweet Georgia Brown' blaring in the FanZone this spring.'