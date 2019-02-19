Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dover Motorsports : Harlem Globetrotters to perform free shows in FanZone on Sunday, May 5

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 02:54pm EST

Legendary basketball team to hold multiple free exhibitions before Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race

The Harlem Globetrotters, the legendary basketball team that wows fans of all ages with its ball skills, trick shots, comedy and more, will perform free shows in Dover International Speedway's FanZone on Sunday, May 5 as part of the Monster Mile's 50th anniversary celebrations.

The Globetrotters will hold multiple free performances on Sunday, May 5 in the Monster Mile's 8-acre FanZone before that day's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race (2 p.m. EDT, FS1). The May 3-5 NASCAR tripleheader weekend includes the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, May 4 and the 'JEGS 200' NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Friday, May 3.

The Globetrotters, first organized in 1926, perform over 400 shows around the world each year with its distinctive red, white and blue uniforms. The exhibition team is known for its colorful personalities, audience interaction and supreme basketball skills.

'The Harlem Globetrotters have been providing family entertainment for fans of all ages for decades,' said Dover International Speedway president and CEO Mike Tatoian.

'What better way for a legendary track to celebrate an important milestone than to bring in a national sporting treasure that is close to its own 100th anniversary season. We look forward to seeing all the dunks, ball tricks, smiling faces and hearing the sound of 'Sweet Georgia Brown' blaring in the FanZone this spring.'

Disclaimer

Dover Motorsports Inc. published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 19:53:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:39pREGENICIN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:37pOil Hits Three-Month High on Saudi Cuts, U.S.-China Talks
DJ
03:33pMore Than $280,000 Donated to Children's Miracle Network by California Rx
BU
03:32pSIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:32pGold Surges on Elevated Geopolitical Uncertainty -- Update
DJ
03:32pSmartMetric Will Be Speaking on Biometric Credit Cards at the Payments Summit in Phoenix, Arizona, March 14, 2019
BU
03:29pCALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Begins Two Water Main Replacement Projects in Menlo Park
PU
03:29pSPOK : 4 Benefits of Being in the Cloud in Healthcare
PU
03:29pSPARK NEW ZEALAND : Sport launching in early March with a free trial month for New Zealanders
PU
03:29pJoin Kinetic Technologies at MWC 2019 for a Preview of Leading Mobile Power Management and Wireless Charging Solutions
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold wakes up
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Honda to shut UK car plant in 2022 with the loss of 3,500 jobs
3APPLE : APPLE : Executive Shake-Up Underscores Focus on Future
4PATAGONIA GOLD PLC : PATAGONIA GOLD : Operations Update
5WIRECARD : WIRECARD : German regulator bans shorting of Wirecard as police probe reporter

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.