Dover Motorsports : Larson has top speed in Saturday’s “Gander Outdoors 400” practice

10/06/2018 | 09:53pm CEST

Kyle Larson again registered the fastest speed during Saturday's practice session for the 'Gander Outdoors 400' Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race.

Larson turned a lap of 159.011 mph , almost 2 miles per hour faster than Denny Hamlin in second and Erik Jones in third.

Larson is one of the 12 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers still eligible for the series championship. A victory in Sunday's 'Gander Outdoors 400' for one of that dozen ensures advancement into the Round of 8.

Larson will start 10th in Sunday's race. The lineup was determined by owner's points after Friday's qualifying session was canceled by rain.

FRIDAY PRACTICE

Kyle Larson, a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship contender, posted the quickest speed during Friday's practice session for the 'Gander Outdoors 400' at Dover International Speedway.

Larson, who emerged from a three-way tiebreaker last weekend to be one of the final 12 drivers still alive for the title, raced around the Monster Mile with a speed of 164.444 mph. Coincidentally, that speed is identical to the track qualifying record set by Brad Keselowski on May 30, 2014.

Fellow playoff contenders Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top-5 in the morning qualifying session.

The other playoff drivers include Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, Aric Almirola, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, ZC:Lint Bowyer and Martin Truex Jr.

Disclaimer

Dover Motorsports Inc. published this content on 06 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2018 19:52:05 UTC
