Dover Motorsports : Mayer quickest in “Crosley 125” practice

Sam Mayer posted the fastest speed in Friday morning's practice session for the 'Crosley 125' NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race at Dover International Speedway.

Mayer, driving the No. 41 Toyota, whipped around the Monster Mile in 22.906 seconds (157.164 mph), just ahead of Tyler Ankrum (157.061 mph) and Tristan Van Wieringen (156.808 mph).

Ankrum, driver of the No. 17 Toyota, has already clinched the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship headed into today's race.

Spencer Davis posted the 14th quickest speed at 152.162 mph before wrecking in the final minutes of the practice session.

Qualifying for the 'Crosley 125' is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. this afternoon, with the green flag set for just after 5 p.m.