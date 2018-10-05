Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dover Motorsports : Mayer quickest in “Crosley 125” practice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 05:28pm CEST

Sam Mayer posted the fastest speed in Friday morning's practice session for the 'Crosley 125' NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race at Dover International Speedway.

Mayer, driving the No. 41 Toyota, whipped around the Monster Mile in 22.906 seconds (157.164 mph), just ahead of Tyler Ankrum (157.061 mph) and Tristan Van Wieringen (156.808 mph).

Ankrum, driver of the No. 17 Toyota, has already clinched the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship headed into today's race.

Spencer Davis posted the 14th quickest speed at 152.162 mph before wrecking in the final minutes of the practice session.

Qualifying for the 'Crosley 125' is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. this afternoon, with the green flag set for just after 5 p.m.

Disclaimer

Dover Motorsports Inc. published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 15:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:33pMURRAY INCOME TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
06:33pMANAGEM : among ESG10 index and recognized, with its subsdary SMI, as a CSR Top performers 2018
PU
06:33pABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
06:33pBARCLAYS : Form 8 (DD) - SKY PLC
PU
06:33pENVIPCO : 2018-10-05 - Updated timeline regarding change of primary market to Euronext Amsterdam
PU
06:33pCISCO : Threat Roundup Sept 28 – Oct 5
PU
06:33pTUNISAIR : passenger traffic up 22.2% (September 2018)
AQ
06:33pALLSTATE CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:32p"Tape Feeder" in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20180270998)
AQ
06:32pSAFRAN : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Combustion Chamber Of A Turbine Engine", for Approval (USPTO 20180266690)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Gucci boss reassures staff over looming era of slower growth
2Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
3BLACKROCK : Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
4DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : shares slide as U.S. criminal inquiry spooks investors
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Is Making a $300 Million Bet on Its New CEO -- 3rd Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.