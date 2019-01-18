Log in
Dover Motorsports : Win 50 years of Dover International Speedway access by entering ‘Golden Tickets' contest

01/18/2019

Grand prize: Four NASCAR Cup Series tickets to each Dover race through 2069

One lucky fan has the chance to attend each NASCAR Cup Series event at Dover International Speedway for the next 50 years as part of the Monster Mile's 'Golden Tickets' promotion, track officials announced today.

The winner of the 'Golden Tickets' contest receives four tickets to each Dover International Speedway NASCAR Cup Series race through the year 2069, starting with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

To enter, fans just need to complete a simple online survey. The contest begins today and ends on Monday, April 1, with the winner announced later that week.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE GOLDEN TICKETS CONTEST

'This is certainly the longest-lasting prize we've ever offered in a fan contest,' said Dover International Speedway president and CEO Mike Tatoian. 'Fifty years of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series tickets is a reward that generations of family members and friends can enjoy for years to come. We look forward to selecting a winner.'

The May 3-5 NASCAR tripleheader weekend also includes the 'JEGS 200' NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Friday, May 3 and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, May 4.

The Oct. 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend includes the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Friday, Oct. 4, the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 5 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Sunday, Oct. 6. The Oct. 6, 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race will be the 100th NASCAR Cup Series race in track history. Dover International Speedway will be the 10th track in the nation to host 100 NASCAR Cup Series races.

Dover Motorsports Inc. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 22:53:07 UTC
