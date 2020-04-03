Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Dow Closes 1.7% Lower After Jobless Rate Spikes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 04:54pm EDT

By Gunjan Banerji,Anna Hirtenstein and Chong Koh Ping

U.S. stocks and government bond yields fell Friday, capping another week of declines, after new data revealed that the pandemic's toll on Americans has increased by the day.

The monthly jobs report showed that employers shed 701,000 jobs in March, the start of a labor-market slowdown stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. It's a jarring shift for a job market that was booming just a few weeks ago, with unemployment hovering near multidecade lows.

Meanwhile, Gov. Cuomo said New York, the hardest-hit state, saw its highest single increase in deaths since the outbreak started.

The S&P 500 fell 52.82 points, or 2.1%, to 2488.65. The Nasdaq Composite lost 114.23 points, or 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 360.91 points, or 1.7% to 21052.53.

Major U.S. indexes ended the week with modest declines after logging the worst quarter since the financial crisis. All three are down more than 24% from their mid-February highs.

Many investors were bracing for disappointing jobs numbers due to the profound effect of the coronavirus on people, businesses and markets around the world in recent weeks.

"I don't think anybody's surprised that it was a terrible month," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "We know it's going to be brutal. These are hard times."

Friday's report marked the first time since 2010 that employers shed more workers than they added. Still, many were girding for even gloomier figures to be released in coming weeks. The latest monthly jobs report doesn't reflect the millions of unemployment-insurance claims that people filed in the last two weeks of March.

A record 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week -- double the number two weeks ago -- as the country shut down parts of the economy in an effort to contain the virus.

Investors were also wary of fresh data that shows the spread of the coronavirus across the U.S.

"We could be entering the next few weeks of peak fear," said Rusty Vanneman, chief investment officer of Orion Advisor Solutions. "I think that some of the worst data is yet to come."

As stocks fell, investors turned to the relative safety of government debt. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 0.587% after settling at 0.624% in the previous session, capping off a third straight week of declines. Bond yields fall as prices rise.

Investors said they were continuing to track containment measures in the U.S. and countries around the world. Some investors attributed the smaller gyrations this week to the moves by the Federal Reserve, which they said made it easier to trade across asset classes.

In Europe, economic data out Friday showed the brutal impact the coronavirus is having on economic growth. Purchasing Managers' Indexes for the services sector in the eurozone fell to the lowest level ever. The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 dropped 1%.

In Asia, major stock indexes were largely flat. The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.6%. The People's Bank of China eased monetary policy, indicating that the Chinese economy is still in need of support despite people returning to work. To encourage more lending, it cut reserve ratio requirements for small- and medium-size banks by 1 percentage point and lowered rates for commercial banks' excess reserves to 0.35% from 0.72%.

On Thursday, Brent leapt 21%, marking its largest one-day percentage gain on record, based on data going back to 1988. President Trump said he expected Russia and Saudi Arabia to agree to cut production. Moscow denied talking to the Saudis, but the kingdom's officials said it would consider substantial output cuts if other nations joined the effort.

Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management, said Friday's stock declines show the market is skeptical about oil-production cuts. It would take coordinated action from all the major oil producers, including the U.S., to make a lasting difference.

"If there's an agreement for a production cut, I would see that as a positive," he said.

Write to Anna Hirtenstein at anna.hirtenstein@wsj.com and Chong Koh Ping at chong.kohping@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.69% 21052.53 Delayed Quote.-26.61%
NASDAQ 100 -1.41% 7528.113802 Delayed Quote.-10.53%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.53% 7373.08309 Delayed Quote.-14.18%
S&P 500 -1.51% 2488.65 Delayed Quote.-21.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
04:54pDow Closes 1.7% Lower After Jobless Rate Spikes
DJ
04:18pDow Closes 1.7% Lower After Jobless Rate Spikes
DJ
04:12pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Decline as Investors Digest Collapse in Jobs Market
DJ
02:00pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Decline as Investors Digest Collapse in Jobs Market
DJ
12:47pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Decline as Investors Digest Collapse in Jobs Market
DJ
12:43pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 ends with a weekly loss as insurers slide on dividend woes
RE
12:18pEUROPE : European stocks end lower as COVID-19 economic toll becomes clearer
RE
11:04aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Decline as Investors Digest Collapse in Jobs Market
DJ
10:07aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver as Investors Digest Collapse in Jobs Market
DJ
09:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Lower as Investors Digest Collapse in Jobs Market
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google data shines light on whether coronavirus lockdowns worldwide are working
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline industry braces for lengthy recovery from coronavirus crisis
3LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Why does the price of Brent deviates from WTI?
4UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Carrier Becomes Independent, Publicly Traded Company, ..
5EXCLUSIVE: Airline crisis forces Airbus to consider A320 output cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group