Dow Drops About 400 Points, Extending Selloff

By Joe Wallace and Michael Wursthorn

U.S. stocks tumbled again Friday as investors continued to abandon the technology trade that had fueled the market's recent rebound.

Big tech stocks weakened for a second consecutive day, pushing all three major stock benchmarks toward their biggest weekly losses in months. Investors appeared to be taking some profits after a big run-up in some of the stocks deemed to be beneficiaries of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of Apple, Facebook and Amazon.com slid more than 4%. Microsoft, another tech heavyweight, fell 3.7%. All four stocks remain up sharply for the year, holding on to gains north of 30% since December.

Their losses weighed on the major indexes. The S&P 500 fell 1.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 400 points, or 1.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite retreated 2.5%. All three indexes declined at least 2.5% Thursday, their biggest one-day drops since June.

With Friday's losses, all three stock benchmarks were on track to finish the week in the red, snapping multiweek winning streaks for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. The broad index is down 3.7% over the past five trading days, on pace for its biggest weekly loss since June, while the Nasdaq is off more than 6%, its biggest weekly decline since March.

The Dow, meanwhile, has fallen 2.9% this week.

Still, they all remain up more than 50% from the lows of March, with the S&P 500 trading at the same level it was at just a few weeks ago.

Some traders said dynamics in the options market may be partly to blame for the volatility, pointing to a recent jump in trading volumes of options linked to the shares of the top tech stocks.

Japan's Softbank Group bought options tied to billions of dollars worth of individual tech stocks, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday. Analysts say that move has turbocharged the tech sector, whose sheer size drives broader market swings. Their dramatic rally in recent weeks has pushed the stock market to new highs, but raised concerns of a dangerous unwind that could drag the market down with them.

For some on Wall Street, the tech selloff appeared to come out of nowhere.

"The drivers are a little bit unclear," said Justin Waring, an investment strategist in UBS Group's global wealth-management arm, of tech's retreat. Other than those stocks had run up more than most others, it wasn't apparent why investors were now shunning a trade that had been favored throughout the pandemic, he added.

The latest monthly jobs report seemed to factor little into Friday's trading session. The report, which showed U.S. employers added 1.4 million jobs in August, wasn't far off from economists' expectations and did little to change the narrative around a drawn-out economic recovery.

"We are still moving in the right direction and the pace of the jobs recovery seems to have picked up, but it still looks like it will take a while," said Tony Bedikian, head of global markets at Citizens Bank. "We continue to be optimistic that the economy has turned a corner and that we'll continue to see steady progress."

All 11 sectors of the S&P 500 were trading lower on the day. The industrial and energy groups gave up their early gains and were recently down more than 1% each. Financial stocks also slid back into the red, declining 0.8%.

The Cboe Volatility Index, a gauge of expected turbulence in the S&P 500, rose nearly 5% and remained near its highest level since June.

The bout of volatility is unlikely to be the start of a downtrend, in part because institutional investors still have further room to boost their exposure to stocks, said Sophie Huynh, cross-asset strategist at Société Générale. "For now I think the selloff could be fairly limited," she said.

Stocks also fell overseas. The Stoxx Europe 600 slid 1.1%. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed down 1.1%, South Korea's Kospi Composite lost 1.2% and China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.9%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 3.1%, in its worst session since the start of May.

The pullback in stocks bears similarities to an earlier retrenchment in June, said Eli Lee, head of investment strategy at Bank of Singapore. He said he doesn't see scope for a deep correction.

"In the longer term, low interest rates and the gradual recovery in the global economy will be supportive for risk assets," Mr. Lee said.

