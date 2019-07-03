Dow Industrials Close at Record High

By Lauren Almeida and Michael Wursthorn

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record on Wednesday, notching its fourth straight session of gains.

The Dow industrials gained more than 150 points to set a record Wednesday before Thursday's Independence Day holiday. The index surpassed its Oct. 3 milestone soon after the opening bell and became the last of the major U.S. benchmarks to hit a record this year. Shares of Procter & Gamble and Home Depot led the 30-stock index higher, as investors continued their steady buying of stocks this week.

Indexes have been climbing, albeit slowly, since last weekend's truce between the U.S. and China eased investors' fears of an all-out trade war between the world's two biggest economies. But the cease-fire only put additional tariffs on hold indefinitely, leaving investors concerned that lingering frictions could give way to another flare-up in trade tensions and market volatility.

Eyes now turn to the Federal Reserve and whether it will cut interest rates this year -- a move that would support further stock gains, analysts said.

The yield on the benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year note has fallen to multiyear lows as investors have priced in Fed rate cuts. The yield was a recent 1.946%, down from 2.684% at the end of last year.

Investors largely expect the central bank to slash rates at one of its coming meetings, according to CME Group data. Weakening economic figures, including slowing U.S. factory activity and a pullback in hiring activity, help support such a move, as do trade tensions, analysts said. Although it remains unclear if the trade truce will affect the Fed's decision, money managers say the June jobs report, due Friday after the July 4 holiday, will also factor into the central bank's thinking.

"With the modestly positive agreement to restart trade negotiations between the U.S. and China, the bullish narrative now pivots to the Fed meeting at the end of July, when it is overwhelmingly expected to lower the overnight rate by a quarter point," said Ameriprise Chief Market Strategist David Joy.

On Wednesday, shares of Home Depot led the Dow industrials higher, followed by Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson to help lift the index above its Oct. 3 record of 26828.39. The Dow also previously topped its record closing level in intraday trading last month and again Monday but fell back below the record before markets closed.

The blue-chip index is the last of the three major indexes to notch a record close this year -- the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both returned to record levels in April and have gone on to hit several more since then.

Several Dow heavyweights struggled through the first half of the year, holding the index back, while broader market gains pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq higher. Among the biggest drags on the price-weighted Dow last quarter were shares of industrial-adhesives maker 3M and aerospace giant Boeing, with 3M slumping after reporting a big sales miss in April, while Boeing stumbled amid issues with its 737 MAX line of jets.

The S&P 500 also edged higher, adding 0.6% Wednesday as all 11 major sectors notched gains, while thee Nasdaq Composite added 0.6%.

Shares of Symantec led the S&P 500 higher, gaining 14%, on pace for its biggest gain in nearly 18 years, after the company landed takeover interest from Broadcom, which declined 3.7% in recent trading. Real-estate and utility stocks, meanwhile, notched the biggest gains, rising 1.2% each, while shares of consumer staples added 1.1%.

Tesla rose 5.2% after the car maker said Tuesday it had delivered a record 95,200 vehicles in its latest quarter.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.8%, as shares of travel companies and food and beverage firms pushed the pan-European benchmark higher.

Asian stock markets, meanwhile, fell, with South Korea leading losses as the Kospi slipped 1.2% after the country lowered growth and inflation forecasts. Chinese stocks also declined, as the Shanghai Composite and the Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.9% and 0.1%, respectively.

