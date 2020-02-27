Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Dow Industrials Fall Sharply, Now On Pace to Close at a 10% Correction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 07:23pm GMT

By Caitlin Ostroff, Chong Koh Ping and Karen Langley

U.S. stocks deepened their losses Thursday as investors braced for the spreading coronavirus to slow business activity and depress corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.4%, about 650 points, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 2.5%. If the indexes maintain those losses, they will close the session down 10% from their recent highs, a decline known as a correction. The S&P was down 2.2%, on the cusp of joining the other indexes on course for a correction.

If the S&P 500 were to close below the correction threshold, it would be the broad U.S. stock index's fastest decline into correction territory from an all-time high in data going back to 1980, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

All three indexes were in negative territory for the year after punishing losses this week. Investors have grown increasingly worried about the potential economic impact of the virus as it emerges in new locations.

"Obviously it's a bloodbath," said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer of The Bahnsen Group, a wealth-management firm. "When you get into a free-fall mode, there's really little that can be done but wait for some sort of footing to be found."

Some U.S. companies say they could lose as much as half their annual revenue from China if the coronavirus epidemic extends through the summer. American businesses will generate no earnings growth in 2020 if the virus becomes widespread, Goldman Sachs Group's equity analysts warned on Thursday.

"We have to brace ourselves for wave after wave of earnings downgrades," said Paul O'Connor, head of multiasset at Janus Henderson Investors. "The globalization of the virus extinguishes confidence in the V-shaped recovery that was the view last week."

Microsoft warned Wednesday that supply-chain disruptions from the coronavirus would hurt sales this quarter, making it the second major tech company -- after Apple -- to lower expectations because of the epidemic.

With Thursday's losses, only one sectors of the S&P 500 -- the utilities group -- was sitting in positive territory for the year. The stock index as a whole was down 5.7% for 2020.

European indexes also dropped, with the Stoxx Europe 600 tumbling 3.7%. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 2.1% lower, while South Korea's Kospi declined 1%.

Investors continued to seek the safety of government-bond holdings. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury, which closed at a record low of 1.310% on Wednesday, fell to 1.287% Thursday, according to Tradeweb. Yields move inversely to bond prices.

A key measure of turbulence in U.S. stocks also rose Thursday, with the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, jumping to 31.85, its highest level since December 2018. The options-based gauge tends to rise when markets fall and investors reach for insurance-like contracts to protect their portfolios.

"It's very scary on a personal level, and I think that psychology pervades through the market" said Sam Hendel, president and portfolio manager at Levin Easterly Partners. "As an investor, my job is to keep a cool head."

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 3.1% to $51.18 a barrel, reflecting anxiety about the demand for energy if growth prospects sour.

More than 82,000 people have been infected by the virus and the death toll stands at more than 2,800 globally. On Wednesday, American authorities said a patient in California might be the first U.S. coronavirus case to be diagnosed without a clear explanation for how the disease was transmitted.

"Everyone is now trying to assess what the economic impact will be," said Neil Dwane, global strategist at Allianz Global Investors. "The U.S. is looking at Europe and Japan as evidence of how the world is responding."

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com, Chong Koh Ping at chong.kohping@wsj.com and Karen Langley at karen.langley@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.70% 26260.96 Delayed Quote.-5.11%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -1.17% 2060.22 Real-time Quote.-5.20%
NASDAQ 100 -3.06% 8614.593494 Delayed Quote.1.17%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.83% 8737.145423 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
NIKKEI 225 -2.13% 21948.23 Real-time Quote.-4.44%
S&P 500 -2.60% 3039.03 Delayed Quote.-3.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
02:23pDow Industrials Fall Sharply, Now On Pace to Close at a 10% Correction
DJ
02:01pBank Stocks Hammered as Coronavirus Spreads
DJ
01:33pDow Industrials Fall Sharply, Now On Pace to Close at a 10% Correction
DJ
01:24pCoronavirus fear grips stocks, oil; Treasury yields touch record low
RE
01:24pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall St. extends plunge as coronavirus spreads
RE
01:18pCoronavirus fear grips stocks, oil; Treasury yields touch record low
RE
01:09pDow Industrials Fall Sharply, Now On Pace to Close at a 10% Correction
DJ
12:28pEUROPE : Pandemic fears pummel European stocks into correction territory
RE
11:47aDow Industrials Fall Sharply, Now On Pace to Close at a 10% Correction
DJ
11:33aInstant View: U.S. stocks confirm correction on pandemic fears
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines, hotels extend rebooking options as coronavirus spreads
2Coronavirus fear grips stocks, oil; Treasury yields touch record low
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 1st Half Pretax Profit, Revenue Grew
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Agrees to New Review of Monsanto Purchase

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group