Dow Industrials Hit New Record

By Michael Wursthorn and David Hodari

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to a new record Tuesday, while major indexes in other regions of the world struggled, a sign of investors' growing divergence in expectations between growth in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Shares of Boeing, Caterpillar and 3M, manufacturers that have been sensitive to trade, led the Dow industrials higher, contributing to much of the index's gain Tuesday. Monday's revamped North American trade pact between the U.S., Canada and Mexico helped spur the latest leg of the Dow's climb, its fourth consecutive session of gains.

The Dow's push to fresh records stands apart from other regions of the world that continue to struggle with economic uncertainty and signs of slowing growth. The disparity is especially apparent in Europe, where stocks fell as investors worried whether Italy's continuing economic turmoil will seep into public markets and the eurozone.

Stocks in Europe stumbled, with banks among the biggest decliners due to concerns around their exposure to Italian debt.

"The U.S. is still a very strong bastion of economic strength," said Paul Springmeyer, investment managing director at U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management. "But we're entering the later stages of a global economic cycle that's leaving the U.S. as a fairly strong safe haven."

The Dow industrials rose 123 points, or 0.5%, to 26774, a new record that tops its previous watermark of 26753.50 set on Sept. 21. The S&P 500 was little changed after falling less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.5%.

Helping U.S. stocks are expectations of a third consecutive quarter of double-digit profit growth. Analysts are projecting 19% third-quarter profit growth for the S&P 500 from the same period the year before, and of the 18 companies that reported results so far, 16 have beaten expectations, according to FactSet.

"The only strongest asset class this year is U.S. stocks," said Ed Keon, chief investment strategist at QMA, a unit of Prudential Financial. The asset-management firm remains tilted toward U.S. equities, Mr. Keon added.

On Tuesday, Boeing rose 1.1% to lead the price-weighted Dow higher. Caterpillar and industrial adhesive maker 3M both rose 1.7% to pare their trade-induced losses for the year.

Tech manufacturers were also trading higher, including Intel, up 3.6%, and Apple, which rose nearly 1%.

Still, investors said they remained mindful of the Dow's vulnerability to trade tariffs and were looking to the coming earnings period for any sign that tensions are starting to wear on companies.

Even with the new North American trade pact, the U.S. and China remain at odds. White House economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow said on Tuesday that trade talks between the two countries could resume in December, when the Group of 20 meets in Buenos Aires. But talks have been "unsatisfactory" so far, Mr. Kudlow said at a securities industry conference in Washington.

The continuing trade dispute has contributed to a strengthening U.S. dollar, which could cause a hiccup among multinational companies since their overseas profits would be more expensive to convert back into greenbacks.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the dollar against a basket of 16 other currencies, rose 0.1% Tuesday, extending its year-to-date gain to 3.7%.

Athletic-apparel maker Nike warned last week while reporting earnings that the stronger dollar will crimp revenue growth for the year, while PepsiCo, which reported better-than-expected earnings Tuesday, said the currency's rise will weigh on the company going into the fourth quarter.

Both Nike and PepsiCo declined 1.2% in recent trading.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5% and is off 7.8% from its last record set in mid-April.

Bank stocks were among the region's worst performers, as investors worried about their significant exposure to plummeting Italian government bond prices.

Selling in Europe echoed weak trading in Asia-Pacific, although Japan's Nikkei was one of the few indexes to climb, rising 0.1% to a fresh 27-year high.

With most Chinese exchanges still closed for the country's public holiday, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index returned to trading with a 2.4% drop, partly in a delayed reaction to weak purchasing-managers index figures released over the weekend.

Write to Michael Wursthorn at Michael.Wursthorn@wsj.com and David Hodari at David.Hodari@dowjones.com