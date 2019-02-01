Dow Industrials on Track for Sixth Consecutive Week of Gains

By Avantika Chilkoti and Corrie Driebusch

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Friday, on pace for its sixth consecutive week of gains, after January's nonfarm payrolls report showed employers added more jobs than anticipated and unemployment held near historic lows.

The strong report, along with a tick up in wages, supported the newfound optimism in the U.S. economy that has washed over the stock market in the new year. Fears of an economic slowdown late last year have been eased by stronger-than-expected corporate earnings, a more accommodative Federal Reserve and signals of strength from the labor market.

The blue-chip index added 156 points, or 0.7%, while S&P 500 climbed 0.4%, a day after the indexes closed out their strongest January in 30 years. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.2%, and all three indexes were on track to end the week more than 1.5% higher.

Data from the Labor Department showed U.S. nonfarm payroll numbers rose a seasonally adjusted 304,000 in January, the unemployment rate rose to 4.0% and average hourly wages for private-sector workers grew 3.2% from a year earlier. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast that employers added 170,000 jobs during the month and the unemployment rate was steady at 3.9%.

U.S. government bond prices fell on the jobs report. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note, which moves inversely to prices, rose to 2.650%, from 2.636% ahead of the data and 2.631% on Thursday.

The strong data follows Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments Wednesday that the case for raising rates "has weakened somewhat," which eased concerns about monetary policy in the world's largest economy. The juxtaposition of Mr. Powell's remarks and the stronger-than-expected jobs report has some analysts speculating the Fed may have been too quick to cool its pace of interest-rate increases.

However, even as January's employment numbers looked good, the Labor Department revised figures for December, lowering payroll gains. Also, the unemployment rate ticked up and the labor-force participation rate remains only modestly above multidecade lows touched in 2015.

Overall, stock investors viewed the report as a positive, and shares of a broad swath of companies from industrial firms to technology heavyweights climbed.

With January over and the recent Fed meeting and jobs report complete, investors said the big overhang for stocks is ongoing discussions between the U.S. and China as the two countries try to reach a trade agreement.

"The single most important thing now is the negotiations with China," said Brian Rose, senior economist Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management. "This is a big risk for the economy and stock market."

Comments from President Trump on Thursday suggested another high-level meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping was in the cards as negotiations continued.

"If we have a Cold War between China and the U.S. like we had with Russia and U.S., then we have a problem," said Didier Rabattu, head of equities at Lombard Odier Investment Managers, who said he is optimistic that tensions will calm in the coming weeks. "Trump is going to make a trade deal with Xi in the short term for a simple reason: He has made one or two political mistakes recently; the shutdown with the wall was a mistake."

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.3%. Asian markets were mixed, with China's Shanghai Composite up 1.3%, Japan's Nikkei up 0.1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index down marginally.

In commodities markets, U.S. crude oil added 1.7% to $54.71 a barrel.

