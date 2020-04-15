Dow, S&P 500 Drop, Oil Declines

By Anna Isaac and Frances Yoon

Global stocks fell Wednesday as U.S. retail sales dropped more than expected in March, underscoring the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic. Oil prices approached an 18-year low following forecasts that energy demand will drop by a record.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 2.3%, or 557 points, giving up much of Tuesday's 2.4% gains. The S&P 500 fell 2.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.9%. Europe's major regional indexes also retreated, leaving the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 down 2.4%. Major equity benchmarks in Asia posted tepid declines by the close.

The sharp drop in retail sales for March, when restaurants, malls and most stores were closed, highlights the impact of the global health crisis on U.S. consumer activity. Layoffs and furloughs, as well as the looming recession, are denting American households' appetite for nonessential goods.

Meanwhile, U.S. industrial-production figures released Wednesday showed a decline in factory activity as global supply chains were disrupted and demand for goods evaporated. Production for March fell a worse-than-expected 5.4%.

Investors are also looking at fresh cues on the looming wave of defaults by U.S. consumers and companies as major banks reported quarterly earnings. Bank of America on Wednesday set aside $4.8 billion to cover credit losses, while Citigroup boosted its allowances to $20.8 billion. Goldman Sachs reported a 46% drop in first-quarter profit. Shares of all three banks ticked lower in premarket trading.

"Earnings numbers are a bit of a reality check: the market has anticipated weak figures for the first and second quarters, but this is a reminder that things are not OK," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. "We may be close to an inflection point with the virus, and we may have policy support, but that's not enough to avoid a deep contraction."

The money set aside by banks for bad-loan provisions underlines the deep economic contraction that investors expect in coming months, Ms. Shah said.

Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, fell 3.7% to $28.41 a barrel. Global oil demand is likely to fall by a record 9.3 million barrels a day this year, the International Energy Agency said in its monthly report. The demand in April will fall by 29 million barrels a day to levels not seen since 1995, the agency said. The gauge for U.S. crude futures dropped 2.2%, sending the price below $20 a barrel and toward its lowest level in 18 years.

Investors sought the safety of assets that are considered to be risk free in both the U.S. and in Europe. The yield on the U.S. benchmark Treasury fell to 0.690%, from 0.751% Tuesday. The yield on the 10-year German bund fell to minus 0.452%, from minus 0.379%. Meanwhile, investors sold Greek bonds amid continued concerns about European authorities failing to reach an agreement on issuing common debt, which would have aided the debt-laden southern nations. The yield on Greek benchmark bonds crossed 2%.

Ahead of the New York opening bell, shares of U.S. airlines posted the biggest gains. The carriers reached an agreement with the Treasury Department that will give each of them billions of dollars in financial aid to prevent layoffs. American Airlines Group, United Airlines Holdings and Delta Air Lines all climbed over 5% in offhours trading.

The ICE Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, climbed 0.8% amid rising concerns about the looming global recession and the U.S. disengaging from coordinated global actions to halt the pandemic, according to Derek Halpenny, head of research for global markets in the European region at MUFG Bank. President Trump's decision to stop funding the World Health Organization has fueled speculation that the U.S. will increasingly act alone.

"It highlights the risk of fragmented, uncoordinated, lockdown reversals that could prolong the process of going back to normal and that could hurt global growth forecasts going forward," said Mr. Halpenny. The strengthening of the dollar is unlikely to be prolonged as the Federal Reserve has already taken measures to boost the supply of the currency globally, he said.

The total number of reported U.S. cases of the new coronavirus have continued to rise, crossing 609,000, and make up more than a quarter of the global 1.99 million infections, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. But a recent decline in the number of daily new infections has prompted state officials to plan for when life will return to some semblance of normalcy.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 0.5% lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended trading down 1.2%.

Economic activity is likely to improve in the second half of the year as the global curve for the rate of infections starts to flatten, according to Sameer Goel, Asia macro strategist at Deutsche Bank. That trend, as seen in countries like China and South Korea, means that the rate of new infections is slowing, reducing pressure on health-care systems.

"But it will take time for that [economic activity] to come back, and there is a wide range of uncertainty," said Mr. Goel. Referring to many government spending programs and moves by central banks to ease monetary policy, he added: "We saw the policy response, but we need to see whether the underlying health crisis actually moves along or not."

Mr. Goel said he would monitor exit strategies around the world, earnings outlooks from American corporations and details of government fiscal programs to gauge the global recovery.

China's central bank on Wednesday cut an important interest rate, the one-year medium-term lending facility rate, and injected 100 billion yuan ($14.19 billion) of liquidity into the market. The Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.6% lower.

"They're clearly doing things on the monetary side, but we need to see money actually going into the economy," said Sean Taylor, chief investment officer for the Asia-Pacific region at DWS, and the group's head of emerging-market equities. Mr. Taylor said he was tracking the pace of economic recovery in China and elsewhere by looking for signs such as a pickup in consumer spending.

Shares in China and North Asia look very attractive over the medium to long term, according to Mr. Taylor.

"The economic outlook for Asia is improving, even if it takes a longer period of time for the U.S. economy to get back," he said. "The liquidity problems we had in March won't come back again," he said.

