Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Dow, S&P 500 down after Apple's sales warning but off session lows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 03:20pm EST
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York

The Dow and S&P 500 were lower on Tuesday afternoon as a sales warning from tech bellwether Apple highlighted the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global supply chains.

But indexes were well off their lows of the day and the Nasdaq edged higher as Apple Inc trimmed its losses.

The world's most valuable technology firm said it would fall short of its recently announced quarterly sales target because of slower iPhone production and weaker demand in China. Its shares were last down 1.8%.

Apple suppliers, Qualcomm Inc, Broadcom Inc , Qorvo Inc and Skyworks Solutions Inc, were slightly lower.

China-exposed chipmakers slipped, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index shedding 1.3%, while the broader S&P technology sector lost 0.3%.

"It was more than analysts had expected from Apple," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.

"There will be more companies" to cite the virus' impact, but she said "it's hard to imagine, especially in the tech world, one that is so closely correlated with China."

While the exact hit to economic and earnings growth from the epidemic in China remains to be seen, hopes that the damage would only be temporary have helped Wall Street's main indexes climb to record highs in recent sessions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 141.09 points, or 0.48%, to 29,256.99, the S&P 500 lost 7.08 points, or 0.21%, to 3,373.08 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.89 points, or 0.1%, to 9,741.06.

Walmart Inc shares rose 1.6% even after the world's biggest retailer forecast slowing online growth for the year and reported weak results for the holiday quarter.

Conagra Brands Inc shed 5.4% after the packaged food company lowered its full-year profit and sales outlook.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.39-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.20-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 69 new 52-week highs and seven new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 120 new highs and 60 new lows.

By Caroline Valetkevitch
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.79% 319.2749 Delayed Quote.10.66%
BROADCOM INC. -2.41% 310.27 Delayed Quote.0.55%
CONAGRA BRANDS, INC. -5.57% 30.97 Delayed Quote.-4.53%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.52% 29253.07 Delayed Quote.3.01%
NASDAQ 100 0.12% 9637.216322 Delayed Quote.10.20%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.05% 9737.794873 Delayed Quote.8.45%
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC -1.25% 93.3 Delayed Quote.0.79%
PRUDENTIAL PLC -1.00% 1478.5 Delayed Quote.3.07%
QORVO, INC. -2.68% 103.25 Delayed Quote.-8.78%
QUALCOMM -1.72% 88.025 Delayed Quote.1.55%
S&P 500 -0.24% 3372.73 Delayed Quote.4.62%
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -2.12% 116.55 Delayed Quote.-1.56%
WALMART INC. 1.67% 119.86 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
03:36pStocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
RE
03:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow, S&P 500 down after Apple's sales warning but off session lows
RE
03:12pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall After Apple's Sales Warning
DJ
01:17pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall After Apple's Sales Warning
DJ
01:12pApple's Virus Warning Takes Bite Out of Chip-Maker Stocks
DJ
01:02pEUROPE : European shares slump as Apple warning hammers China-reliant sectors
RE
12:16pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall After Apple's Sales Warning
DJ
12:13pStocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
RE
12:12pStocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
RE
11:59aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 tumbles on HSBC cutbacks, Apple warning
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO L : EXCLUSIVE: Tesla in talks to use CATL's cobalt-free batteries in China-..
2NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
4INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share
5BMW AG : EUROPEAN NEW CAR SALES DOWN 7.4% IN JANUARY: ACEA

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group