Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 69.71 points, or 0.26 percent, to 26,492.34, the S&P 500 lost 3.79 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,915.58, and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.22 points, or 0.18 percent, to 8,007.47.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)