Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Dow, S&P 500 end up slightly after trade talk news; Apple slips

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 10:42pm CEST
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 ended slightly higher on Wednesday after news of a fresh round of U.S.-China trade talks, while the Nasdaq fell following a decline in Apple as it unveiled larger iPhones but made just minor changes to its offerings.

The Trump administration has reached out to China for a new round of trade talks as it prepares to activate punitive U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Trade-sensitive stocks rose, including Boeing, up 2.4 percent.

Apple shares were down 1.2 percent. The company also unveiled health-oriented watches based on the design of current models.

"Looks like the Street is yawning at Apple's new iWatch, iOs12 and iPhone offerings," said Daniel Morgan, vice president and senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust Company in Atlanta. "This adds to the concerns on tariffs, social media testimony and chips to make it a tough day for tech."

Shares of fitness device rival Fitbit Inc fell 6.9 while shares of Garmin Ltd lost some earlier gains and were flat after the launch of Apple's latest Apple Watch.

The S&P technology index <.SPLRCT> was down 0.5 percent, reversing Tuesday's gains, with fears of further deregulation also hurting Apple as well as social media names.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.86 points, or 0.11 percent, to 25,998.92, the S&P 500 gained 1.03 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,888.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.25 points, or 0.23 percent, to 7,954.23.

Six major Web and Internet service companies, including Apple, are to detail their consumer data privacy practices to a U.S. Senate panel on Sept. 26, raising the specter of the possibility of stricter regulation.

Among the six companies to testify later this month, Twitter shares were down 3.7 percent, while Alphabet was down 1.5 percent.

Facebook, not among the companies to testify, was down 2.4 percent.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index <.SOX> was down 1.2 percent after Goldman Sachs became the latest brokerage to warn of lower prices for memory chips due to an oversupply of DRAM and NAND chips. Micron slid 4.3 percent, while Applied Materials was down 2 percent.

Financial shares lost ground with 10-year bond yields <US10YT=RR>. The S&P financial index <.SPSY> was down 0.9 percent.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.35-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.12-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 31 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 81 new highs and 89 new lows.

About 7.1 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges. That compares with the 6.2 billion daily average for the past 20 trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data.

(Additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Alistair Bell)

By Caroline Valetkevitch
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -1.72% 1171.6 Delayed Quote.12.97%
APPLE -0.45% 221.07 Delayed Quote.32.28%
APPLIED MATERIALS -2.20% 38.39 Delayed Quote.-23.36%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.33% 353.41 Delayed Quote.15.92%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.34% 25998.92 Delayed Quote.5.06%
FACEBOOK -2.22% 162 Delayed Quote.-5.96%
FITBIT INC 0.00% 5.53 Delayed Quote.4.03%
GARMIN 0.38% 68.45 Delayed Quote.14.82%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY -4.54% 41.74 Delayed Quote.6.03%
NASDAQ 100 -0.39% 7488.0646 Delayed Quote.17.38%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.39% 7954.2287 Delayed Quote.15.49%
S&P 500 0.37% 2888.91 Real-time Quote.7.61%
TWITTER INC -4.44% 29.75 Delayed Quote.28.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:16pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Inches Higher
DJ
04:42pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow, S&P 500 end up slightly after trade talk news; Apple slips
RE
04:29pGlobal stocks look for direction in trade strife, oil prices leap
RE
04:28pGlobal stocks look for direction in trade strife, oil prices leap
RE
04:24pTSX falls 0.28 percent
RE
03:59pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver
DJ
03:59pBrent reaches $80 a barrel after fall in U.S. crude stocks
RE
03:55pBrent reaches $80 a barrel after fall in U.S. crude stocks
RE
01:05pUnilever to Be Forced From U.K.'s FTSE-100
DJ
01:04pEUROPE : European stocks shrug off trade worries as oil stocks rally
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent under pressure to step up its game as regulatory restrictions bite
2SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Trading Statement
3Global stocks look for direction in trade strife, oil prices leap
4APPLE : Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
5U-BLOX HOLDING AG : U BLOX : ABI Research -While Chinese Vendors Take Lead in M2M Module Shipments, Traditiona..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.