Dow Stages Late Rally to Keep Weekly Win Streak Alive

By Corrie Driebusch and Akane Otani

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell but pared its losses heading into the closing bell as investors continued to weigh trade tensions and signs of slowing growth.

The blue-chip index fell 63 points, or 0.3%, but extended its weekly winning streak to seven weeks. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.1%. All three indexes notched slight weekly gains.

Investor unease has grown slightly this week. U.S. company earnings are largely beating lowered expectations, but forecasts for future profits have been weakening. At the same time, global growth projections also are worsening.

Investors were jolted Thursday when the European Commission slashed its growth forecasts for Germany and Italy, and the Bank of England sounded a warning on a slowing global economy. Later that day, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the U.S. and China were still "far away" from securing a trade deal.

"I'm worried," said Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager with Morgan Stanley Investment Management. While global growth is an ever-present concern, he said he is focusing on recent signs of a slowdown in corporate earnings.

For the first quarter, companies in the S&P 500 are now expected to post their first year-over-year profit decline in nearly three years. The swift drop in estimates over recent weeks has him worried about not just one, but two consecutive quarters of earnings contraction.

"As much as companies look like they made fourth-quarter numbers, the 2019 estimates are dropping, and it strengthens my concern," he said.

Earnings reports swung individual stocks. Skechers USA soared 15% after the shoe company offered a stronger-than-expected first-quarter outlook. Mattel jumped 23% after its results topped analysts' estimates for earnings and revenue. Hasbro shares fell 4.4% after the toy company posted a drop in quarterly sales.

Despite weakening corporate guidance and some disappointing economic data out of Europe, many other investors continue to believe the global expansion has further room to run.

"We're not on the verge of a recession," said Isabelle Mateos y Lago, managing director and chief multiasset strategist at BlackRock, who believes investors can still find opportunities in stocks, particularly in emerging markets and the U.S. "You can't be as aggressive as when the economy was expanding faster -- but we do still see scope for returns in equities."

A report Friday showed German exports rose more than expected in December, offering analysts some relief after data a day earlier showed an unexpected slump in industrial production at the end of the year. Still, some analysts warn that economic data could deteriorate further. That could keep stocks under pressure for much of the next few months.

"We think the consensus is probably still a bit too optimistic in terms of expectations for earnings growth this year," said Andrea Cicione, head of macro strategy at TS Lombard, who noted U.S. multinationals' exposure to foreign markets makes them vulnerable to slowdowns in China and other emerging markets. "The slowing of growth in China and the rest of Asia -- well, that's having an impact on profits."

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei Stock Average slumped 2% to its lowest level in a month, hurt by downbeat earnings forecasts from a number of companies. Hong Kong's Hang Seng, which reopened for trading following the Lunar New Year holiday, edged down 0.2%.

