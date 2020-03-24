Dow Surges 9% on Signs of Deal for New Stimulus Bill

By Alexander Osipovich, Caitlin Ostroff and Joanne Chiu

U.S. stocks rallied Tuesday on signs that lawmakers and the Trump administration were nearing a deal on a giant stimulus package aimed at limiting the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1,792 points, or 9.7%, in afternoon trading. The S&P 500 climbed 8.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 7.5%.

Overseas, European equity indexes posted gains, with the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 advancing 5.9%. Most Asian markets also closed higher, led by a 7% jump in Japan's Nikkei 225 gauge.

In Washington, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.), who have led the negotiations for Republicans and Democrats, emerged from late-night negotiations Monday saying they were within striking distance of a deal. Mr. Schumer said it could be worth $2 trillion.

"Markets are definitely reacting to the prospects of a stimulus deal," said Jason Pride, chief investment officer for private wealth at Glenmede.

A string of emergency measures by the Federal Reserve to support credit markets and ensure funding for American businesses and homeowners has also helped alleviate some of the most pressing concerns among investors.

At the same time, markets remain sensitive to reports of fresh outbreaks of the virus and the damage caused to the economy by measures to stem the contagion. Speculation about the breadth and depth of an impending global recession continue to weigh on investors.

"This is classic bear-market moves," said David Coombs, head of multiasset investments at Rathbones Investment Management. "It doesn't feel like there's massive relief and confidence out there."

Concerns about growth prospects have erased more than a third of the value in the S&P 500 index in recent weeks and left volatility in American stocks at historically high levels.

Some Wall Street analysts have stepped up discussions on whether the markets have hit bottom. Credit Suisse said in a research note Tuesday that it expected the S&P 500 to hit 2700 by year's end, which would imply a 21% rebound from where it closed Monday.

The key to such a bounce would be tangible progress in battling the coronavirus pandemic, the bank's analysts wrote. "Markets should quickly regain their footing once newly reported cases peak," they wrote. "While entirely necessary, government relief efforts alone will not be enough to establish a market floor."

Economic data has begun to show the extensive impact of the pandemic and sweeping lockdown measures that have curtailed business activity in the U.S. and abroad.

An indicator measuring U.S. manufacturing and services activity dropped sharply in March. IHS Markit's flash reading for the U.S. Composite Output Index fell to a new low of 40.5 in March from 49.6 last month -- a steep drop that indicates the U.S. in likely already in a recession, the data provider said Tuesday.

March figures for the manufacturing and services sector in Germany and the eurozone also pointed to a contraction. A steep fall in the U.K. data, which hit a record low, signaled that the British economy is headed for a recession, analysts said.

"It's an unprecedented medical emergency, which requires an unprecedented response from policy makers," said Florian Hense, an economist at Berenberg. "As we are trying to contain the medical emergency, we are trying to pull down economic activity. We are consciously, voluntarily pulling down economic activity."

Gold futures rose 4.7%, a move that some investors saw as a return to normalcy in the functioning of financial markets. The price of the precious metal usually rises in times of uncertainty. But last week it fell amid a broad selloff in assets as panicky investors dumped stocks, bonds and commodities in a rush for cash.

The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 16,000, with more than 367,000 confirmed cases. Cases in the U.S. alone grew 10-fold to cross 41,000 from a week earlier, as more state governors ordered residents to stay home. Meanwhile, the U.K. joined other European countries in mandating a lockdown under a raft of restrictions from the government.

There are some early signs that the global measures to contain the virus are working, or at least helping flatten the rate of new infections, though that may change, investors said.

"It's still very early days," said Justin Onuekwusi, head of retail multiasset funds at Legal & General Investment Management. "There's a chance that once you get the arc down, the arc goes up again, and that's why the market isn't pricing that in."

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the currency against a basket of others, fell 0.8%. On Monday, the gauge hit its highest closing level since 2002. Currencies including the euro, U.K. pound and Japanese yen strengthened against the dollar.

Moves by the Fed and other central banks to keep interest rates low and ensure money was available for corporations is essential to prevent a complete economic meltdown, said David Gaud, Asia chief investment officer and head of discretionary portfolio management at Pictet Wealth Management.

"It's moving in the right direction, but it's not sufficient" to support world economies without decisive government action to address the economic fallout as well, Mr. Gaud said. The longer the pandemic lasts, the greater its economic impact would be, in which case current fiscal and monetary policy responses might prove insufficient.

The demand for U.S. government bonds, which are seen as a haven when markets are in turmoil, also showed signs of easing. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury, which moves inversely to its price, rose to 0.826%, from 0.763% Monday, according to Tradeweb.

Futures on Brent crude, the global oil benchmark for oil, rose 2.2%. Crude prices have plunged by more than half on worries about reduced demand and a price war between major oil-producing nations.

