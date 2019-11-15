Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Dow cracks above 28,000 for first time

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 05:59pm EST

The Dow closed above 28,000 for the first time ever in a last minute gush of buying.

Wall Street once again had that warm and fuzzy feeling - hoping that a U.S.-China trade deal is coming together after optimistic comments from two members of the Trump administration.

The Dow wasn't alone in setting another record close. So did the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Like it or not - this market remains fixated on the unresolved trade war between the world's two biggest economies, says Mercadien Asset Management President Ken Kamen.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH): KEN KAMEN, PRESIDENT, MERCADIEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, SAYING:

"To me that's been a game of, the kids game of 'yeah/boo'. It's so hard. It's been so much of that up and down. I'd like to see it done. I'm a little disappointed that right now we've created this new things called a phase one deal. It's going to be going after minor stuff so we can get pass this, so everyone can call victory. It seems that we've all gone through a lot of heart ache for the last year or so to wind up where we could of been if they would have just done this behind the scene and quietly."

Healthcare stocks got a boost from the White House. President Trump unveiled new rules to increase price transparency among hospitals, group health plans and health insurers. He also said he will be giving states the right to buy prescription drugs from other countries. Shares of health care insurance companies like UnitedHealth surged after his announcement.

J.C. Penny posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as the struggling department store operator experiments with new store formats to drive traffic. Analysts say the 117-year-old retailer still has a long road to recovery ahead.

Sticking with consumers…government retail sales figures showed a rebound in October. But spending on clothing and big-ticket items slowed, which could indicate consumers are feeling cautious into the key holiday shopping season. Fear of such, caused appliance maker Whirlpool to be one of the biggest decliners in the S&P 500.

One other piece of economic data to note: Factory output last month saw its biggest drop in nearly a year and a half.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.80% 28004.89 Delayed Quote.19.10%
NASDAQ 100 0.70% 8315.523102 Delayed Quote.30.55%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.73% 8540.828717 Delayed Quote.27.89%
S&P 500 0.77% 3120.46 Delayed Quote.23.53%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 5.30% 269.4 Delayed Quote.1.79%
WHIRLPOOL -3.74% 144.36 Delayed Quote.40.62%
WHIRLPOOL S.A. 0.00% 7 End-of-day quote.37.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
07:04pNETFLIX, T-MOBILE, ALPHABET : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
05:59pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow cracks above 28,000 for first time
RE
05:42pDow Jones Industrial Average Tops 28000 for the First Time
DJ
04:28pGlobal stocks rally, oil gains on revived U.S.-China trade hopes
RE
04:28pGlobal stocks rally, oil gains on revived U.S.-China trade hopes
RE
04:27pTrade deal hopes, surging health stocks power Wall Street to highs
RE
04:24pStocks rally, oil gains on revived U.S.-China trade hopes
RE
04:03pTSX rises 0.33% to 17,028.47
RE
02:17pFTSE : S&P Dow Jones, FTSE Russell could fast-track Aramco into indices
RE
01:22pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb on U.S.-China Trade Deal Hopes
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. defense chief rejects Amazon's accusations of bias in cloud contract
2BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : Announces It Expects No Further Extension of the..
3The Tile Shop opens new store in Lee's Summit
4ONSET FINANCIAL : Named a Winner of the Utah Top Workplaces 2019 Award
5Fuse Medical Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group