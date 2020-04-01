Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Dow falls 600 points to start second quarter as virus anxiety grows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 12:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A trader wears a face mask on the floor of the NYSE in New York

The Dow Jones fell 600 points on Wednesday as investors fled to safe-haven assets after new orders for U.S.-made goods plunged to an 11-year low and the White House issued a dire warning on the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic.

The blue-chip Dow and the S&P 500 were set to extend losses entering into the second quarter, as efforts to contain the outbreak resulted in deserted shopping streets, massive staff furloughs and a halt in business activity.

Meanwhile, the collapse in oil prices brought about its first major casualty, with shale producer Whiting Petroleum filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Its shares nearly halved in value.

Companies on the benchmark index have lost about $6.3 trillion in market value so far this year, even as major governments and central banks have announced trillions of dollars in measures to thwart a global recession.

Goldman Sachs now expects sequential real U.S. GDP to plummet 34% in the second quarter on an annualized basis.

"People are concerned with the economic reality of both the depth as well as the duration of what this episode will be for the global economy," said Eric Freedman, chief investment officer at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in North Carolina.

"There is room for further downside and we are still advocating for caution."

The rush to safer assets pushed longer-term yields on U.S. Treasuries lower, putting pressure on interest-sensitive bank stocks, which fell 6.4%. The financials sector was the biggest drag on the S&P 500. [US/]

Consumer staples stocks, utilities and real estate, which are considered stable during times of extreme volatility, also fell between 1% and 7%.

With the quarterly reporting season set to begin in two weeks, S&P 500 companies are expected to enter an earnings recession in 2020, falling 3.7% in the first quarter and 9.6% in the second.

However, some analysts expressed optimism.

"This will take some time to overcome, but markets will rise in the second quarter on expectations of economic data sharply improving in the second half of 2020," said Barry Bannister, head of institutional equity strategy at Stifel Financial in Baltimore.

At 11:36 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 575.69 points, or 2.63%, at 21,341.47, the S&P 500 was down 76.78 points, or 2.97%, at 2,507.81 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 180.05 points, or 2.34%, at 7,520.05.

The energy sector shed another 3.6%, with experts now saying oil prices could touch single digits, exacerbated by a share tussle among top producers as the world runs out of storage space.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 7.88-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 4.78-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and nine new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded six new highs and 41 new lows.

By Uday Sampath Kumar and Medha Singh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -3.79% 21083.87 Delayed Quote.-21.76%
NASDAQ 100 -3.25% 7527.224256 Delayed Quote.-13.11%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.54% 7399.044717 Delayed Quote.-16.39%
S&P 500 -4.04% 2478.51 Delayed Quote.-18.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
12:34pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall After Trump Issues Warning on Pandemic
DJ
12:33pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow falls 600 points to start second quarter as virus anxiety grows
RE
12:32pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 slides on weak factory data, bank dividend halt
RE
12:13pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall After Trump Issues Warning on Pandemic
DJ
12:00pEUROPE : European shares drop as manufacturing crash spells more pain
RE
10:41aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Lower After Trump Issues Warning on Pandemic
DJ
10:18aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Lower After Trump Issues Warning on Pandemic
DJ
10:18aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Xerox gives up on HP, Marriott hacked again
09:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Lower After Trump Issues Warning on Pandemic
DJ
08:47aU.S. Futures and Asian Stocks Fall -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : working on COVID-19 vaccine using tobacco leaves
2ROTHSCHILD & CO : ROTHSCHILD : warns of financial hit from virus as it halts dividends
3MAUREL & PROM : MAUREL & PROM: 2019 Annual Results
4AMS AG : AMS : Places 15 Million Shares Related to Rights Issue With Investors
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Carrefour teams up with Uber Eats for lockdown deliveries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group