Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Dow loses almost all that it gained during Trump's presidency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 05:02pm EDT
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is displayed after the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

As Wall Street extended its deep sell-off on Wednesday over fears about the coronavirus, the Dow Jones Industrial Average effectively erased the last of the once sizeable gains it made under U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump's request for Congress to approve $500 billion in cash payments to taxpayers along with $50 billion in loans for airlines failed to stem the bleeding in the stock market, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled almost 11% before partly recovering to end down 6.3%.

Trump has repeatedly boasted about and taken credit for the stock market's performance during his three years in office, including as recently as last Saturday after a strong rebound the day before. Trump has also warned that Wall Street would fall if a Democratic candidate wins the November presidential election.

By Wednesday's close, the Dow was up just 0.4% from where it was on Jan. 20, 2017, the day of Trump's inauguration. The Dow is still up almost 9% from when Trump unexpectedly won the presidential election on Nov. 8, 2016.

Measuring the stock market's performance under the Republican president beginning at his election date captures a surge immediately after he won, dubbed the Trump Bump, as investors became optimistic about Trump's promises to cut taxes and reduce regulations.

At its February peak, the Dow had surged more than 60% from Trump's election day.

The S&P 500, a broader measure of the U.S. stock market, tumbled 5.2% on Wednesday, leaving it up just 12% since Trump's 2016 election and up 6% from his inauguration. At its peak, the S&P 500 had gained 58% since Trump's election.

Overall, the S&P 500 has slumped nearly 30% from its Feb. 19 peak and ended a bull market that began in 2009.

By Noel Randewich
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -6.30% 19898.92 Delayed Quote.-29.26%
NASDAQ 100 -4.00% 7175.176089 Delayed Quote.-8.45%
NASDAQ COMP. -4.70% 6989.844441 Delayed Quote.-12.24%
S&P 500 -5.18% 2398.1 Delayed Quote.-21.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
05:05pDow Industrials Close Below 20000 as Oil, Bonds, Stocks Decline in Tandem -- Update
DJ
05:02pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow loses almost all that it gained during Trump's presidency
RE
05:00pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street extends recent selloff, Dow all but erases 'Trump-bump'
RE
04:52pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street extends recent selloff, Dow all but erases 'Trump-bump'
RE
04:29pDow Industrials Close Below 20000; Oil and Bonds Drop in Sync
DJ
03:10pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Plunge After Trading Halt; Oil and Bonds Drop in Sync
DJ
02:41pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Plunge After Trading Halt; Oil and Bonds Drop in Sync
DJ
02:00pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Declines After Trading Halt; Oil and Bonds Drop in Sync
DJ
01:52pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE tumbles as more companies flag virus hit
RE
01:31pEUROPE : European shares firmly in the red as stimulus hopes fail to hold
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Doesn't Expect Significant Impact F..
2Oil plunge sets off search for storage tanks on land and sea
3As China's coronavirus outbreak eases, a wary return to shops for consumers
4PEUGEOT : France vows to support PSA, Renault in coronavirus crisis
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Asks for $60 Billion in Aid for U.S. Aerospace Industry

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group