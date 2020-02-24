Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Dow sheds 800 points as pandemic fears grip Wall Street

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 10:11am EST
A trader works on the trading floor after the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

The Dow Jones Industrials shed 800 points on Monday as investors scurried to safer assets after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases outside China fueled fears of a bigger impact to global growth.

Gold rose to a seven-year high and the inversion between the 3-month and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields deepened as a rise in cases in Iran, Italy and South Korea over the weekend fanned fears of a pandemic. An inversion of the curve is a classic recession signal.

All of the Dow's 30 blue-chip members, as well as the 11 major S&P sectors were in the red. Technology stocks dropped 3.1% and were the biggest drag on the benchmark index. Defensive utilities and real estate posted the smallest declines.

Apple Inc slid 3.5% as data showed sales of smartphones in China tumbled by more than a third in January.

Last week, Wall Street's main indexes notched record highs, partly on optimism that the global economy would be able to snap back after an initial hit, supported by central banks.

"Some people are re-assessing the extent to which China is being damaged by the spread of the virus and, more broadly, whether other parts of world will get contagion effects of that," said Nitesh Shah, director of research at WisdomTree.

Chipmakers, which heavily rely on China for revenue, were among the worst performers, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index down 4.2%.

Interest rate-sensitive banks shed 2.7%, while the CBOE Volatility Index, a barometer of expected near-term market volatility, jumped to a six-month high.

At 9:55 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 764.01 points, or 2.64%, at 28,228.40, the S&P 500 was down 83.88 points, or 2.51%, at 3,253.87. The Nasdaq Composite was down 280.96 points, or 2.93%, at 9,295.63.

Health insurers such as UnitedHealth Group Inc, CVS Health Corp and Cigna Corp dropped between 3% and 4.8% as Bernie Sanders, who supports the elimination of private health insurance, strengthened his position for the Democratic presidential nomination with a decisive victory in the Nevada caucuses.

In a rare bright spot, Gilead Sciences Inc, whose antiviral remdesivir has shown promise in monkeys infected by a related coronavirus, rose 5.8%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 8.29-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 9.47-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded six new 52-week highs and 17 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded nine new highs and 112 new lows.

By Medha Singh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -3.32% 301.8 Delayed Quote.6.61%
CIGNA CORPORATION -5.57% 204.935 Delayed Quote.6.21%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION -3.87% 68.795 Delayed Quote.-3.74%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.58% 28271.03 Delayed Quote.1.59%
GILEAD SCIENCES 5.81% 73.605 Delayed Quote.7.26%
NASDAQ 100 -2.68% 9187.747236 Delayed Quote.10.25%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.85% 9317.280727 Delayed Quote.8.67%
S&P 500 -2.34% 3258.28 Delayed Quote.3.31%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP -6.25% 282.59 Delayed Quote.2.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
10:19aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Sink as Coronavirus Cases Mount Outside of Asia
DJ
10:13aEUROPE : European shares suffer worst day since 2016 as virus spreads, Wall Street opens ugly
RE
10:11aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Virus spread roils markets, U.S. stocks nosedive at open
RE
10:11aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow sheds 800 points as pandemic fears grip Wall Street
RE
10:11aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow sheds 800 points as pandemic fears grip Wall Street
RE
10:07aToronto stocks drop, gold miners gain as coronavirus fears spell risk-off mood
RE
10:00aTRACKINSIGHT : Poor performance from Korean stocks
TI
09:48aWarren Buffett calls coronavirus outbreak 'scary stuff,' but says he won't be selling stocks
RE
09:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Sink as Coronavirus Cases Mount Outside of Asia
DJ
09:47aWarren Buffett calls coronavirus outbreak 'scary stuff,' but says he won't be selling stocks
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2SK HYNIX INC : Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus impact
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
4CHINA DONGSHENG INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Oil slides 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads
5KOSPI : South Korean stocks shed 4% as spreading virus darkens growth outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group