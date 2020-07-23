Dow to cut costs to blunt pandemic blow, posts smaller-than-expected loss

July 23 (Reuters) - Dow Inc on Thursday laid out
additional cost-cutting plans, including laying off about 6% of
its workforce, as the chemicals maker expects "gradual and
uneven" recovery in demand and prices from the
coronavirus-induced slump.
The company, which makes chemicals used in industries
ranging from plastics, paints and building materials, also
posted a smaller-than-expected second-quarter loss, excluding
items, helped by a tight control on costs.
The pandemic has ravaged the global economy and put millions
out of work dampening demand for big-ticket items such as
appliances and vehicles, markets where Dow has significant
exposure.
The chemical giant is now looking to cut another $150
million of operating expenses during the year and will target
over $300 million in improvement to annual EBITDA (earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) by the
end of next year by reducing jobs and selling assets.
At the end of December, the Midland, Michigan-based company
employed about 36,500 employees as per a regulatory filing.
On an adjusted basis, the company posted a loss of 26 cents
per share in the three months ended June 30, compared with the
30 cents estimated by analysts.