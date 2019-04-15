DowDuPont : Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the
Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2. Date of Event Requiring
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
BARTON JACQUELINE K
7/1/2018
DowDuPont Inc. [DWDP]
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
C/O THE DOW CHEMICAL
__ X __ Director
_____ 10% Owner
COMPANY, 2211 H.H. DOW WAY
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
5. If Amendment, Date
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
MIDLAND, MI 48674
Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
7/6/2018
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security
2. Date Exercisable
3. Title and Amount of
4. Conversion
5. Ownership
6. Nature of Indirect
(Instr. 4)
and Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
or Exercise
Form of
Beneficial Ownership
(MM/DD/YYYY)
Derivative Security
Price of
Derivative
(Instr. 5)
(Instr. 4)
Derivative
Security:
Security
Direct (D) or
Date
Expiration
Title
Amount or Number of
Indirect (I)
Exercisable
Date
Shares
(Instr. 5)
Explanation of Responses:
(1)This amendment is being filed solely to reflect an additional 1282 shares of Common Stock, which were inadvertently omitted from the Form 3 of the Reporting Person filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 6, 2018.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director 10% OwnerOfficerOther
BARTON JACQUELINE K
C/O THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY X 2211 H.H. DOW WAY
MIDLAND, MI 48674
Signatures
/s/ Jacqueline K. Barton
4/15/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
