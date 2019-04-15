Log in
DowDuPont : Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership

04/15/2019 | 05:28pm EDT

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

BARTON JACQUELINE K

7/1/2018

DowDuPont Inc. [DWDP]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

C/O THE DOW CHEMICAL

__ X __ Director

_____ 10% Owner

COMPANY, 2211 H.H. DOW WAY

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

MIDLAND, MI 48674

Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

7/6/2018

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security (Instr. 4)

Common Stock

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

Beneficially Owned

Form: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect

(I)

(Instr. 5)

1882.0000 (1)

I

By Spouse

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable

3. Title and Amount of

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 4)

and Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

or Exercise

Form of

Beneficial Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Security:

Security

Direct (D) or

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 5)

Explanation of Responses:

(1)This amendment is being filed solely to reflect an additional 1282 shares of Common Stock, which were inadvertently omitted from the Form 3 of the Reporting Person filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 6, 2018.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% OwnerOfficerOther

BARTON JACQUELINE K

C/O THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY X 2211 H.H. DOW WAY

MIDLAND, MI 48674

Signatures

/s/ Jacqueline K. Barton

4/15/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

*If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

**Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control

number.

Disclaimer

DowDuPont Inc. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 21:27:07 UTC
