|
DowDuPont : Annual Report of Employee Stock Plans
05/29/2019 | 05:44pm EDT
Table of Contents
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, DC 20549
FORM 11-K
(Mark One)
-
ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018
OR
-
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
|
For the transition period from
|
|
to
Commission file number: 001-38196
A. Full title of the plan and the address of the plan, if different from that of the issuer named below:
DUPONT RETIREMENT SAVINGS PLAN
B. Name of issuer of the securities held pursuant to the plan and the address of its principal executive office:
DOWDUPONT INC.
c/o E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
974 Centre Road
Wilmington, Delaware 19805
Table of Contents
DUPONT RETIREMENT SAVINGS PLAN
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
|
Page
|
REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
|
1
|
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:
|
|
Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits as of December 31, 2018 and 2017
|
2
|
Statement of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits for the Year Ended December 31, 2018
|
3
|
Notes to the Financial Statements
|
4
|
SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES*:
|
|
Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year) as of December 31, 2018
|
19
|
EXHIBIT INDEX
|
20
|
SIGNATURE
|
21
|
______________________________________
|
-
All other schedules required by Section 2520.103-10 of the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 have been omitted because they are not applicable.
Table of Contents
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
To the Administrator and Plan Participants of DuPont Retirement Savings Plan
Opinion on the Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying statements of net assets available for benefits of DuPont Retirement Savings Plan (the "Plan") as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 and the related statement of changes in net assets available for benefits for the year ended December 31, 2018, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the net assets available for benefits of the Plan as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, and the changes in net assets available for benefits for the year ended December 31, 2018 in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
Basis for Opinion
These financial statements are the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Plan's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Plan in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audits of these financial statements in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud.
Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.
Supplemental Information
The supplemental Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year) as of December 31, 2018 has been subjected to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the Plan's financial statements. The supplemental schedule is the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our audit procedures included determining whether the supplemental schedule reconciles to the financial statements or the underlying accounting and other records, as applicable, and performing procedures to test the completeness and accuracy of the information presented in the supplemental schedule. In forming our opinion on the supplemental schedule, we evaluated whether the supplemental schedule, including its form and content, is presented in conformity with the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. In our opinion, the supplemental schedule is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the financial statements as a whole.
/s/ PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
May 29, 2019
We have served as the Plan's auditor since at least 1993. We have not determined the specific year we began serving as auditor of the Plan.
1
Table of Contents
DUPONT RETIREMENT SAVINGS PLAN
STATEMENTS OF NET ASSETS AVAILABLE FOR BENEFITS
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments, at fair value:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Participant-directed brokerage account
|
$
|
128,176,741
|
|
$
|
141,141,051
|
Common stock
|
|
565,860,651
|
|
|
761,309,577
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total investments at fair value
|
|
694,037,392
|
|
|
902,450,628
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plan interest in DuPont and Related Companies Defined Contribution Plan Master Trust
|
|
9,079,425,655
|
|
|
9,990,641,033
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Participants' contributions
|
|
4,331,335
|
|
|
4,169,871
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employer's contributions
|
|
6,773,943
|
|
|
6,862,667
|
Notes receivable from participants
|
|
79,253,227
|
|
|
81,971,662
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total receivables
|
|
90,358,505
|
|
|
93,004,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
3,622,375
|
|
|
7,878,778
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
9,867,443,927
|
|
|
10,993,974,639
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
46,206
|
|
|
45,300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets available for benefits
|
$
|
9,867,397,721
|
$
|
10,993,929,339
|
See Notes to the Financial Statements beginning on page 4.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table of Contents
DUPONT RETIREMENT SAVINGS PLAN
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS AVAILABLE FOR BENEFITS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018
|
|
|
2018
|
Additions (reductions):
|
|
|
Investment (loss) income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net investment loss from interest in DuPont and Related Companies Defined Contribution Plan Master Trust
|
$
|
(299,066,292)
|
Net depreciation in fair value of investments
|
|
(203,430,314)
|
|
|
|
Dividend income
|
|
24,625,127
|
Net investment loss
|
|
(477,871,479)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contributions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employer's contributions
|
|
183,157,631
|
Participants' contributions
|
|
202,990,511
|
|
|
|
Rollovers
|
|
17,425,482
|
Total contributions
|
|
403,573,624
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest from notes receivable from participants
|
|
3,968,620
|
|
|
|
Total reductions
|
|
(70,329,235)
|
|
|
|
Deductions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Benefits paid to participants
|
|
1,053,002,731
|
Distribution of dividends
|
|
859,030
|
|
|
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
2,340,622
|
Total deductions
|
|
1,056,202,383
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net decrease
|
|
(1,126,531,618)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets available for benefits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning of year
|
|
10,993,929,339
|
End of year
|
$
|
9,867,397,721
|
|
|
See Notes to the Financial Statements beginning on page 4.
3
|
|