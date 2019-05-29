Log in
DowDuPont : Annual Report of Employee Stock Plans

0
05/29/2019 | 05:44pm EDT

Table of Contents

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 11-K

(Mark One)

  • ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018

OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from

to

Commission file number: 001-38196

A. Full title of the plan and the address of the plan, if different from that of the issuer named below:

DUPONT RETIREMENT SAVINGS PLAN

B. Name of issuer of the securities held pursuant to the plan and the address of its principal executive office:

DOWDUPONT INC.

c/o E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

974 Centre Road

Wilmington, Delaware 19805

Table of Contents

DUPONT RETIREMENT SAVINGS PLAN

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

1

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits as of December 31, 2018 and 2017

2

Statement of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits for the Year Ended December 31, 2018

3

Notes to the Financial Statements

4

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES*:

Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year) as of December 31, 2018

19

EXHIBIT INDEX

20

SIGNATURE

21

______________________________________

  • All other schedules required by Section 2520.103-10 of the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 have been omitted because they are not applicable.

Table of Contents

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

To the Administrator and Plan Participants of DuPont Retirement Savings Plan

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying statements of net assets available for benefits of DuPont Retirement Savings Plan (the "Plan") as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 and the related statement of changes in net assets available for benefits for the year ended December 31, 2018, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the net assets available for benefits of the Plan as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, and the changes in net assets available for benefits for the year ended December 31, 2018 in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Basis for Opinion

These financial statements are the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Plan's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Plan in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits of these financial statements in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud.

Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

Supplemental Information

The supplemental Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year) as of December 31, 2018 has been subjected to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the Plan's financial statements. The supplemental schedule is the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our audit procedures included determining whether the supplemental schedule reconciles to the financial statements or the underlying accounting and other records, as applicable, and performing procedures to test the completeness and accuracy of the information presented in the supplemental schedule. In forming our opinion on the supplemental schedule, we evaluated whether the supplemental schedule, including its form and content, is presented in conformity with the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. In our opinion, the supplemental schedule is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the financial statements as a whole.

/s/ PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

May 29, 2019

We have served as the Plan's auditor since at least 1993. We have not determined the specific year we began serving as auditor of the Plan.

1

Table of Contents

DUPONT RETIREMENT SAVINGS PLAN

STATEMENTS OF NET ASSETS AVAILABLE FOR BENEFITS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017

2018

2017

Assets:

Investments, at fair value:

Participant-directed brokerage account

$

128,176,741

$

141,141,051

Common stock

565,860,651

761,309,577

Total investments at fair value

694,037,392

902,450,628

Plan interest in DuPont and Related Companies Defined Contribution Plan Master Trust

9,079,425,655

9,990,641,033

Receivables:

Participants' contributions

4,331,335

4,169,871

Employer's contributions

6,773,943

6,862,667

Notes receivable from participants

79,253,227

81,971,662

Total receivables

90,358,505

93,004,200

Cash

3,622,375

7,878,778

Total assets

9,867,443,927

10,993,974,639

Liabilities:

Accounts payable

46,206

45,300

Net assets available for benefits

$

9,867,397,721

$

10,993,929,339

See Notes to the Financial Statements beginning on page 4.

2

Table of Contents

DUPONT RETIREMENT SAVINGS PLAN

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS AVAILABLE FOR BENEFITS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

2018

Additions (reductions):

Investment (loss) income:

Net investment loss from interest in DuPont and Related Companies Defined Contribution Plan Master Trust

$

(299,066,292)

Net depreciation in fair value of investments

(203,430,314)

Dividend income

24,625,127

Net investment loss

(477,871,479)

Contributions:

Employer's contributions

183,157,631

Participants' contributions

202,990,511

Rollovers

17,425,482

Total contributions

403,573,624

Interest from notes receivable from participants

3,968,620

Total reductions

(70,329,235)

Deductions:

Benefits paid to participants

1,053,002,731

Distribution of dividends

859,030

Administrative expenses

2,340,622

Total deductions

1,056,202,383

Net decrease

(1,126,531,618)

Net assets available for benefits:

Beginning of year

10,993,929,339

End of year

$

9,867,397,721

See Notes to the Financial Statements beginning on page 4.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DowDuPont Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 21:43:11 UTC
