DowDuPont : Corteva Agriscience at Bernstein 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference Presentation

Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference Jim Collins Chief Executive Officer - Elect Corteva Agriscience, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont May 30, 2019 Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain, including the intended separation, of DowDuPont's agriculture and specialty products businesses in one or more tax-efficient transactions on anticipated terms (the "Intended Business Separations"). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events which may not be realized. Forward-looking statements also involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Some of the important factors that could cause the Company's, DowDuPont's or DuPont's actual results, including DowDuPont's agriculture business (either directly or as conducted by and through DuPont) to differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) costs to achieve and achieving the successful integration of the respective agriculture, materials science and specialty products businesses of DowDuPont (either directly or as conducted by and through DuPont), anticipated tax treatment, unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, productivity actions, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of the combined operations; (ii) costs to achieve and achievement of the anticipated synergies by the combined agriculture, materials science and specialty products businesses; (iii) risks associated with the Intended Business Separations, including conditions which could delay, prevent or otherwise adversely affect the proposed transactions, associated costs, disruptions in the financial markets or other potential barriers; (iv) disruptions or business uncertainty, including from the Intended Business Separations, could adversely impact DowDuPont's business, including DowDuPont's businesses (either directly or as conducted by and through DuPont), or financial performance and its ability to retain and hire key personnel; (v) uncertainty as to the long-term value of the Company's or DowDuPont common stock; and (vi) risks to the Company's or DowDuPont's (including DowDuPont's agriculture business either directly or as conducted by and through DuPont), and DuPont's business, operations and results of operations from: the availability of and fluctuations in the cost of feedstocks and energy; balance of supply and demand and the impact of balance on prices; failure to develop and market new products and optimally manage product life cycles; ability, cost and impact on business operations, including the supply chain, of responding to changes in market acceptance, rules, regulations and policies and failure to respond to such changes; outcome of significant litigation, environmental matters and other commitments and contingencies; failure to appropriately manage process safety and product stewardship issues; global economic and capital market conditions, including the continued availability of capital and financing, as well as inflation, interest and currency exchange rates; changes in political conditions, including trade disputes and retaliatory actions; business or supply disruptions; security threats, such as acts of sabotage, terrorism or war, natural disasters and weather events and patterns which could result in a significant operational event for the Company, adversely impact demand or production; ability to discover, develop and protect new technologies and to protect and enforce the Company's, DowDuPont's or DuPont's intellectual property rights; failure to effectively manage acquisitions, divestitures, alliances, joint ventures and other portfolio changes; unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, as well as management's response to any of the aforementioned factors. The Company does not provide forward-looking U.S. GAAP financial measures or a reconciliation of forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, unusual gains and losses, foreign currency exchange gains or losses and potential future asset impairments, as well as discrete taxable events, without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on U.S. GAAP results for the guidance period. These risks are and will be more fully discussed in the current, quarterly and annual reports and the Company's Form 10 registration statement filed on May 6, 2019. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's, DowDuPont's (including DowDuPont's agriculture business, either directly or indirectly as conducted by and through DuPont), Dow's or DuPont's consolidated financial condition, results of operations, credit rating or liquidity. None of the Company's, DowDuPont or DuPont assumes any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws. A detailed discussion of some of the significant risks and uncertainties which may cause results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section titled "Risk Factors" (Part I, Item 1A) of the 2017 annual report on Form 10-K of each of DowDuPont and DuPont and the Company's Form 10 registration statement filed on May 6, 2019. Additionally, this presentation includes certain objectives and targets that are forward-looking and subject to significant business, economic, regulatory and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and are based upon assumptions with respect to future decisions, which are subject to change. Actual results will vary and those variations may be material. Agriculture Division of DowDuPont 2 The above presentation presents the pro forma results of Corteva, after giving effect to events that are (1) directly attributable to the Merger, the divestiture of Historical DuPont's spec ialty products and materials science businesses, the receipt of Dow AgroSciences, debt retirement transactions related to paying off or retiring portions of Historical DuPont's existing debt liabilities, and the separation and distribution to DowDuPont stockholders of all the outstanding shares of Corteva common stock; (2) factually supportable and (3) with respect to the pro forma statements of income, expected to have a continuing impact on the consolidated results. Refer to Corteva's Form 10 registration statement filed on May 6, 2019, which can be found on the investors section of the DowDuPont website, for further details on the above transactions. The pro forma financial statements were prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X, and are presented for informational purposes only, and do not purport to represent what the results of operations would have been had the above actually occurred on the dates indicated, nor do they purport to project the results of operations for any future period or as of any future date. Regulation G This presentation includes information that does not conform to U.S. GAAP and are considered non-GAAP measures. These measures include organic sales, Corteva operating EBITDA, Corteva segment operating EBITDA, and operating EBITDA margin. DowDuPont and Corteva's management believes that these non-GAAP measures best reflect the ongoing performance of the Company during the period presented and provide more relevant and meaningful information to investors as they provide insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and a more useful comparison of year-over-year results. These non-GAAP measures supplement the Company's U.S. GAAP disclosures and should not be viewed as an alternative to U.S. GAAP measures of performance. Furthermore, such non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with similar measures provided or used by other companies. This data should be read in conjunction with the Company's Form 10 registration statement filed on May 6, 2019. A reconciliation between these non-GAAP measures to GAAP are included with this presentation. Organic sales is defined as price and volume and excludes currency and portfolio impacts. Corteva operating EBITDA is defined as pro forma earnings (i.e., pro forma income from continuing operations before income taxes) before interest, depreciation, amortization, non-operating costs, net and foreign exchange gains (losses), excluding the impact of adjusted significant items. Non-operating costs, net consists of non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) costs, environmental remediation and legal costs associated with legacy businesses and sites of Historical DuPont. Corteva Segment Operating EBITDA is defined as Corteva Pro forma Operating EBITDA excluding corporate expenses. Operating EBITDA margin is defined as pro forma Operating EBITDA as a percentage of pro forma net sales. Agriculture Division of DowDuPont 3 Creating a Pure-Play,U.S.-Based, Agriculture Company Crop Seeds Crop Seeds Protection Protection & Traits ~70% ~30% ~80% ~20% Portfolio › Leading germplasm › Germplasm diversification › Digital portfolio › Herbicide and insecticide › Fungicide portfolio portfolio Route-to- › Direct route-to-market › Retail route-to-market Market › Global presence › Distributor relationships Crop Seeds Protection & Traits ~44% ~56% ›Complete solution for farmers › Best-in-class germplasm + traits + CP + digital ›Comprehensive go-to-marketstrategy › Cross-sell enablement (seed, CP, digital) › Compelling pipeline ›A leader in CP discovery and trait introgression Innovation › Strong CP launch process › Seed pre-commercial product testing approach A leader in CP and trait discovery

Strong CP offering with favorable environmental profiles

Soybean trait portfolio ›Strong presence in major markets ›Path to trait independence ›Outstanding product launch process › Better data analytics and customer insights › Customer-centric, disciplined culture Leadership + › Customer focus › Operational excellence Culture › Deep industry expertise › Leadership development › World class leadership › Board withstrong Ag experience Note: Portfolio split for DuPont and Dow calculated using Phillips McDougall 2016 report. Portfolio split for Corteva based on the DWDP Agriculture division 2018 sales Agriculture Division of DowDuPont 4 Progress on Five Priorities for Shareholder Value Creation Corteva Indications 01 02 03 04 05 Instill a strong Drive disciplined Develop innovative Attain best-in-class Deliver above- culture capital allocation solutions cost structure market growth Engaged Finalized capital Launched new Delivered year-over- Delivered above- performance driven structure and chemistry products, year cost synergies market growth in culture with farmer financial policy received Enlist E3™ and advanced crop protection, at the center soybeans and Qrome® additional productivity driven by launches regulatory approval initiatives, including of new products new ERP project Key Improved Operating Cost Organic sales(2) ROIC(1) EBITDA margin benchmarking growth vs. market Performance Mid- to High- expansion versus peers Indicators 50-150 Best-in-Class 1-2% Teens Percent bps/year above market growth ROIC is defined as net operating profit after tax excluding significant items, non-operating costs and merger-related step up divided by debt plus equity excluding merger goodwill and intangibles Organic sales growth is defined as price and volume, excluding currency and portfolio impacts Enlist E3™ soybean trait co-developed with MS Technologies Agriculture Division of DowDuPont 5 New Products Launched After the Merger Close Seed Crop Protection Digital COTTON SOYBEANS CORN SEED APPLIED INSECT MGMT. TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS Quick insights into financial and agronomic performance DISEASEHERBICIDE SOLUTIONS SOLUTIONS Enlist E3™ soybeans are jointly developed by Dow AgroSciences and MS Technologies™ Agriculture Division of DowDuPont 6 Getting to Best-in-Class Cost Structure and Improved Return MERGER CLOSE SEPTEMBER 2017 SEPTEMBER 2018 JUNE 1, 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Headcount Seed Production Commercial R&D Sites CP Manufacturing Sites Offices ~25,000 90 287 233 2 site shutdowns and 15+ site ~23,000 74 220 196 optimization projects ~21,000 68 129 163 Improved functional and leveraged costs and corporate costs Seed Productivity Launching CP Manufacturing & Commercial Supply Chain Effectiveness comprehensive Capital Effectiveness productivity program Contractor Optimization R&D Effectiveness $1.2 billion Cost Synergy Run Rate Achieved at Spin + $0.5 billion Operating EBITDA targeted from additional productivity in next 5 years Agriculture Division of DowDuPont 7 Optimizing Capital Allocation for Growth and Shareholder Value Establish Capital Structure Define Financial Policies Deliver ROIC Improvement JUNE 1, 2019 |Expected Spin Priorities Maintain financial flexibility to support business model

Committed to maintain an A- credit profile (1) Committed to growing cash flow in a disciplined, consistent manner while investing in innovation

Competitive dividend policy

Committed to return excess cash to shareholders through share repurchases Deliver merger cost synergies

Execute comprehensive productivity program

Drive working capital productivity

Agrisure® and Agrisure Viptera®are registered trademarks of, and used under license from, a Syngenta Group Company. Agrisure® technology incorporated into product that is specifically labeled for that use in the location where you intend to make the application. IT IS A VIOLATION OF FEDERAL AND STATE these seeds is commercialized under a license from Syngenta Crop Protection AG. Agrisure® technology incorporated into product that is specifically labeled for that use in the location where you intend to make the application. IT IS A VIOLATION OF FEDERAL AND STATE these seeds is commercialized under a license from Syngenta Crop Protection AG. LAW TO MAKE AN IN-CROP APPLICATION OF ANY DICAMBA HERBICIDE PRODUCT ON SOYBEANS WITH Roundup Ready 2 Xtend®technology, OR YieldGard®, the YieldGard Corn Borer Design and Roundup Ready®are registered trademarks used under license from Monsanto Company. ANY OTHER PESTICIDE APPLICATION, UNLESS THE PRODUCT LABELING SPECIFICALLY AUTHORIZES THE USE. Contact the U.S. EPA and your Liberty®, LibertyLink®, the Water Droplet Design are trademarks of Bayer. state pesticide regulatory agency with any questions about the approval status of dicamba herbicide products for in-crop use with soybeans with DuPont™ Lumisena™ fungicide seed treatment became available commercially on Pioneer® brand soybeans in the United States for the 2018 crop year. See Roundup Ready 2 Xtend®technology. ALWAYS READ AND FOLLOW PESTICIDE LABEL DIRECTIONS.Soybeans with Roundup Ready 2 Xtend®technology contain genes that confer tolerance to your local Pioneer sales representative for details. glyphosate and dicamba. Glyphosate herbicides will kill crops that are not tolerant to glyphosate. Dicamba will kill crops that are not tolerant to dicamba. POWERCORE® SmartStax®multi-event technology developed by Dow AgroSciences and Monsanto. ®SmartStax and the SmartStax Logo are registered Roundup Ready 2 Xtend®is a registered trademark of Monsanto Technology LLC used under license. trademarks of Monsanto Technology LLC. Always follow grain marketing, stewardship practices and pesticide label directions. Roundup Ready®crops contain genes that confer tolerance to glyphosate, the Enlist E3™ soybeans jointly developed by Dow AgroSciences and MS Technologies active ingredient in Roundup®brand agricultural herbicides. Roundup®brand agricultural herbicides will kill crops that are not tolerant to glyphosate. Genuity®, Roundup®and Roundup Ready 2 Yield®are registered trademarks of Monsanto Technology LLC used under license. Individual results may vary, and Pioneer corn products vs competitor products - On Farm. Comparisons are against all competitors, unless otherwise stated, and within +/- 3 CRM of the performance may vary from location to location and from year to year. This result may not be an indicator of results you may obtain as local growing, soil and competitive brand. Product responses are variable and subject to any number of environmental, disease and pest pressures. Individual results may vary. weather conditions may vary. Growers should evaluate data from multiple locations and years whenever possible. Qrome®products are approved for cultivation in the U.S. and Canada and have also received import approval in a number of importing countries. DuPont A-series data based on an average of 2016-2017 comparisons made in the U.S. through November 29, 2017. Comparisons are against all competitors, unless Pioneer continues to pursue additional import approvals for Qrome products, including in China, in accordance with Excellence Through Stewardship Product otherwise stated, and within +/- 3 RM of the competitive brand. Product responses are variable and subject to a number of environmental, disease, and pest pressures. Individual results may vary. Multi-year and multi-location data are a better predictor of future performance. DO NOT USE THIS OR ANY OTHER Launch Guidance. DATA FROM A LIMITED NUMBER OF TRIALS AS A SIGNIFICANT FACTOR IN PRODUCT SELECTION. Refer to www.pioneer.com/productsor contact a Plenish®high oleic soybeans have an enhanced oil profile and are produced and channeled under contract to specific grain markets. Growers should refer to the Pioneer sales representative or authorized dealer for the latest and complete listing of traits and scores for each Pioneer® brand product. DuPont Pioneer Product Use Guide on www.pioneer.com/stewardshipfor more information. Supplemental unaudited pro forma information for DowDuPont is presented to illustrate the estimated effects of the Merger, assuming that the Merger had been Components of LumiGEN™ technologies for soybeans are applied at a Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont production facility, or by an consummated on January 1, 2017. For 2017, activity prior to August 31, 2017 (the "Merger Date") was prepared on a pro forma b asis and activity after the independent sales representative of Corteva Agriscience™ or its affiliates. Not all sales representatives offer treatment ser vices, and costs and other charges mayMerger Date was prepared on a combined U.S. GAAP basis. The unaudited pro forma information was prepared in accordance with Article 11 of RegulationS-X. vary. See your sales representative for details. Seed applied technologies exclusive to Corteva Agriscience™ and its affiliates. Pro forma adjustments have been made (1) accounting policy alignment, (2) eliminate the impact of transactions between Dow and DuPont, and (3) eliminate the effect of consummated or probable and identifiable divestitures agreed to with certain regulatory agencies as a condition of approval for the Merger. Pioneer®brand products are provided subject to the terms and conditions of purchase which are part of the labeling and purchase documents. Encirca®services ©2018 DowDuPont. All rights reserved are provided subject to the terms and conditions of purchase which are part of the purchase documents. ®, TM, SMTrademarks and service marks of DuPont, Dow AgroSciences or Pioneer, and their affiliated companies or their respective owners. © 2018 PHII. Herculex®Insect Protection technology by Dow AgroSciences and Pioneer Hi-Bred. Herculex®and the HX logo are registered trademarks of Dow AgroSciences LLC. Agriculture Division of DowDuPont 11 Corteva Agriscience ("Corteva" or the "Company") Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures Some Corteva communications or presentations to investors contain certain financial measures that are not defined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures are clearly identified as such in all presentations in which they are included. Management uses these measures internally for planning and forecasting, and intends to use these metrics in evaluating the performance of the Company's segments, including allocating resources. Corteva's management believes that these non-GAAP measures best reflect the ongoing performance of the Company during the periods presented and provide more relevant and meaningful information to investors as they provide insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and a more useful comparison of year-over-year results. These non-GAAP measures supplement the Company's U.S. GAAP disclosures and should not be viewed as an alternative to U.S. GAAP measures of performance. Furthermore, such non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with similar measures provided or used by other companies. For a reconciliation between the bases for these non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the following tables. Refer also to Amendment 4 to the Form 10 for additional information. Corteva Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information In order to provide the most meaningful comparison of results of operations and results by segment, supplemental unaudited pro forma financial information have been included in the following presentation. The following presentation presents the pro forma results of Corteva, after giving effect to events that are (1) directly attributable to the Merger, the divestiture of Historical DuPont's specialty products and materials science businesses, the receipt of Dow AgroSciences, debt retirement transactions related to paying off or retiring portions of Historical DuPont's existing debt liabilities, and the separation and distribution to DowDuPont stockholders of all the outstanding shares of Corteva common stock; (2) factually supportable and (3) with respect to the pro forma statements of income, expected to have a continuing impact on the consolidated results. Refer to the Form 10 registration statement, which can be found on the investors section of the DowDuPont website, for further details on the above transactions. The pro forma financial statements were prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X, and are presented for informational purposes only, and do not purport to represent what the results of operations would have been had the above actually occurred on the dates indicated, nor do they purport to project the results of operations for any future period or as of any future date. Agriculture Division of DowDuPont 12 Corteva Selected Segment Information Pro forma net sales by segment In millions YTD 2018 YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Seed $ 7,842 $ 8,056 $ 7,835 Crop Protection 6,445 6,184 6,206 Total pro forma net sales $ 14,287 $ 14,240 $ 14,041 Corteva Pro forma Operating EBITDA In millions YTD 2018 YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Seed $ 1,139 $ 1,170 $ 997 Crop Protection 1,055 933 919 Total Segment Pro forma Operating EBITDA (non-GAAP)1 2,194 2,103 1,916 Corporate (141) (151) (186) Corteva Pro forma Operating EBITDA (non-GAAP)1 $ 2,053 $ 1,952 $ 1,730 1. Segment Pro forma Operating EBITDA is defined as Corteva Pro forma Operating EBITDA excluding corporate expenses. Corteva Pro forma Operating EBITDA is defined as pro forma earnings (i.e., pro forma income from continuing operations before income taxes) before interest, depreciation, amortization, non-operating costs, net and foreign exchange gains (losses), excluding the impact of adjusted significant items. Non-operating costs, net consists of non-operating pension and other post- employment benefit (OPEB) costs, environmental remediation and legal costs associated with legacy businesses and sites of Historical DuPont. Pro forma Operating EBITDA margin In millions YTD 2018 YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Seed 14.5% 14.5% 12.7% Crop Protection 16.4% 15.1% 14.8% Total pro forma operating EBITDA margin (non-GAAP)2,3 14.4% 13.7% 12.3% 2. Pro forma Operating EBITDA margin is pro forma Operating EBITDA as a percentage of pro forma net sales. 3. Pro forma Operating EBITDA margin %'s for Corporate are not presented separately above as they are not meaningful; however, the results are included in the Total margin %'s above. Corteva Selected Non-GAAP Calculation of Corteva Pro Forma Operating EBITDA In millions YTD 2018 YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Pro forma (loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax (GAAP) 1 $ (4,962) $ 2,569 $ 528 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes 408 (2,943) (270) Pro forma (loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes $ (4,554) $ (374) $ 258 + Depreciation and Amortization 903 766 705 - Interest income (87) (109) (109) + Interest expense 76 74 101 + Exchange losses, net 127 373 207 + / - Non-operating costs (benefits), net (211) 265 92 + Goodwill impairment charge 4,503 - - + Significant items 1,296 957 476 Corteva Pro forma Operating EBITDA (non-GAAP)2 $ 2,053 $ 1,952 $ 1,730 1. Pro forma income from continuing operations, net of tax, has been prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X and is considered the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Pro Forma Operating EBITDA. 2. Corteva Pro forma Operating EBITDA is defined as pro forma earnings (i.e., pro forma income from continuing operations before income taxes) before interest, depreciation, amortization, non-operating costs, net and foreign exchange gains (losses), excluding the impact of adjusted significant items. Non-operating costs, net consists of non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) costs, environmental remediation and legal costs associated with legacy businesses and sites of Historical DuPont. Corteva Pro forma significant items (Pretax) In millions YTD 2018 YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Seed Bayer CropScience arbitration $ - $ 469 $ - Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary 53 - - Restructuring and asset-related (benefits) charges - net 368 133 27 Gain on sale of assets (22) - - Total Seed 399 602 27 Crop Protection Customer claim adjustment/recovery - - (53) Environmental charges - - 2 Restructuring and asset-related (benefits) charges - net 58 (2) 69 Total Crop Protection 58 (2) 18 Corporate Integration costs 571 217 74 Restructuring and asset-related (benefits) charges - net 268 140 357 Total Corporate 839 357 431 Total pro forma significant items by segment (Pretax) $ 1,296 $ 957 $ 476 Agriculture Division of DowDuPont 13 Jim Collins Chief Executive Officer James C. Collins, Jr. will be the chief executive officer of Corteva. He was previously chief operating officer for the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. Prior to the DowDuPont merger, he was an executive vice president at DuPont responsible for the company's Agriculture segment, including DuPont Crop Protection and Pioneer. Over the past year, he has led the integration of Dow AgroSciences into the division, making Corteva a leading pure-play agriculture business offering a comprehensive, balanced and diverse seed, crop protection and digital service solutions portfolio with a focus on helping farmers maximize the value of their investment through high-performing genetics and effective science-based solutions. Since the DowDuPont merger, Mr. Collins has worked with the division's leadership to put in place the foundation that will drive Corteva's top and bottom line performance into the future, while delivering cost synergies. Agriculture Division of DowDuPont 14

