DowDuPont : Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, to Participate in Bernstein's 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

05/29/2019 | 07:09am EDT

WILMINGTON, Del. - May 29, 2019 - James C. Collins, Jr., Chief Executive Officer-elect of Corteva Agriscience, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP), will present at Bernstein's 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference in New York, NY at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, on Thursday, May 30.

Collins will discuss the strategy for long-term shareholder value creation and growth, highlighting recent strategic achievements and progress toward the intended separation from DowDuPont.

In his presentation, Collins will also provide a detailed view of the dynamic U.S. market situation. Remarks will include an update on planting progress in the U.S. At this time, as a result of uncertainty in U.S. planting, the Agriculture Division cannot update full-year guidance for Corteva on a standalone basis. Presentation remarks will be followed by a moderated Q&A session.

DowDuPont invites investors to join a live webcast of the presentation through the DowDuPont website. A replay of this presentation and presentation materials will also be available on the website following the webcast.

About Corteva Agriscience, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont
Corteva Agriscience, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP), is intended to become an independent, publicly traded company when the previously announced spinoff is complete by June 2019. The division combines the strengths of DuPont Pioneer, DuPont Crop Protection and Dow AgroSciences. Corteva Agriscience provides growers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry - including some of the most recognized brands in agriculture: Pioneer®, Granular®, the newly launched Brevant seeds, as well as award-winning Crop Protection products - while bringing new products to market through our solid pipeline of active chemistry and technologies. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

Follow Corteva Agriscience on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About DowDuPont DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP) is a holding company comprised of The Dow Chemical Company and DuPont with the intent to form strong, independent, publicly traded companies in agriculture, materials science and specialty products sectors that will lead their respective industries through productive, science-based innovation to meet the needs of customers and help solve global challenges. For more information, please visit us at www.dow-dupont.com.

All products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are trademarks or registered trademarks of DowDuPont.

# # #

5/29/19

Contact:
Gregg M. Schmidt
+1 302-485-3260
gregg.m.schmidt@corteva.com

Disclaimer

DowDuPont Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 11:08:05 UTC
