DowDuPont : Proxy Statement - Notice of Shareholders Meeting (preliminary)

Table of Contents [●], 2019 Dear Stockholders of DowDuPont Inc.: On behalf of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of DowDuPont Inc. ("DowDuPont" or the "Company"), you are cordially invited to attend a Special Meeting of Stockholders (the "Special Meeting") to be held at 9:00 a.m., local time, on May 23, 2019, at 974 Centre Road, Chestnut Run Plaza, Building 730, Wilmington, DE 19805. At the Special Meeting, stockholders will consider and vote on a proposal to adopt and approve an amendment to our Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation that effects (a) a reverse stock split of our outstanding shares of common stock, at a reverse stock split ratio of not less than 2-for-5 and not greater than 1-for-3, with an exact ratio as may be determined by our Board at a later date, and (b) a reduction in the number of authorized shares of our common stock by a corresponding ratio. The proxy statement attached to this letter provides you with information about the proposed reverse stock split amendment. Please read the entire proxy statement carefully. You may obtain additional information about the Company from documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is important that your shares be represented and voted at the meeting. Please vote as soon as possible even if you plan to attend the Special Meeting. We appreciate your continued ownership of DowDuPont shares and your support regarding this matter. Sincerely, Edward D. Breen Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Table of Contents DOWDUPONT INC. 974 CENTRE ROAD WILMINGTON, DELAWARE 19805 NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS To Be Held on May 23, 2019 To Our Stockholders: What: Special Meeting of Stockholders When: May 23, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., local time Where: 974 Centre Road, Chestnut Run Plaza, Building 730, Wilmington, DE 19805 Why: At this Special Meeting, or any adjournment or postponement of the Special Meeting, we plan to consider and vote upon the proposals listed below. Proposal No. 1: A proposal, which we refer to as the "reverse stock split proposal," to adopt and approve an amendment to our Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to effect (a) a reverse stock split of our outstanding shares of common stock, at a reverse stock split ratio of not less than 2-for-5 and not greater than 1-for-3, with an exact ratio as may be determined by our Board at a later date, (the "Reverse Stock Split") and (b) a reduction in the number of authorized shares of our common stock by a corresponding ratio (the "Authorized Share Reduction"). Proposal No. 2 A proposal, which we refer to as the "adjournment proposal," to approve, if necessary, the adjournment of the Special Meeting to solicit additional proxies in favor of the reverse stock split proposal. Notwithstanding approval of the reverse stock split proposal by our stockholders, the Board of Directors reserves its right to elect not to proceed with implementing the reverse stock split proposal at any time prior to the date on which the amendment to our Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation becomes effective pursuant the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, if it determines, in its sole discretion, that the reverse stock split proposal is no longer in the best interests of the Company or its stockholders. Subject to the receipt of stockholder approval, the Board currently expects and intends to implement the Reverse Stock Split and Authorized Share Reduction such that they become effective immediately following the intended distribution of all of the shares of common stock of our wholly-owned subsidiary, Corteva, Inc., which holds our Agriculture Business, to the holders of our common stock on a pro rata basis.

Table of Contents The close of business on May 1, 2019 has been fixed as the record date for determining those DowDuPont stockholders entitled to vote at the Special Meeting. Accordingly, only stockholders of record at the close of business on that date will receive this notice of, and be eligible to vote at, the Special Meeting and any adjournment or postponement of the Special Meeting. The above items of business for the Special Meeting are more fully described in the proxy statement that accompanies this notice. Your vote is important. Please read the proxy statement and the instructions on the enclosed proxy card and then, whether or not you plan to attend the Special Meeting in person, and no matter how many shares you own, please submit your proxy promptly by telephone or via the Internet in accordance with the instructions on the enclosed proxy card, or by completing, dating and returning your proxy card in the envelope provided. This will not prevent you from voting in person at the Special Meeting. It will, however, help to assure a quorum and to avoid added proxy solicitation costs. You may revoke your proxy at any time before the vote is taken by delivering to the Office of the Corporate Secretary of DowDuPont a written revocation or a proxy with a later date (including a proxy by telephone or via the Internet) or by voting your shares in person at the Special Meeting, in which case your prior proxy would be disregarded. By order of the Board of Directors Stacy L. Fox General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Wilmington, Delaware [●], 2019

