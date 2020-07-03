Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Down they go: Emerging market interest rates fall for 17th month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 09:01am EDT

By Karin Strohecker and Ritvik Carvalho

Emerging market central banks continued to cut interest rates in June as policymakers battling the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic tried to shore up their economies.

Interest rate moves by central banks across a group of 37 developing economies showed a net 16 cuts in June, matching the number of reductions delivered in May.

June marked the 17th straight month of net cuts - the longest easing cycle for emerging market central banks since 2013.

(Graphic: EM central banks keep cutting rates - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/nmopajdlxva/index.html)

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; graphic and data reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; editing by Larry King and Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Interest Rates"
09:45aOlympic Casino's asset grab unnerves European junk bond investors
RE
09:01aDOWN THEY GO : Emerging market interest rates fall for 17th month
RE
07/02Gap in U.S. Black and white unemployment rates is widest in five years
RE
07/02Mortgage Rates Hit a Record Low -- Again
DJ
07/02Coronavirus Surge Strains Municipal Bond Market, but Investors Still Pile In
DJ
07/02Japan will cut bond issuance for FY2019 budget by $4.7 bln -sources
RE
07/01Fed revisits idea of pledging to keep interest rates low
RE
06/30Indonesia targets raising 211 trillion rupiah in third-quarter bond auctions
RE
06/30Cautious global funds favor bonds over equities in June
RE
06/30China central bank to cut re-discount, relending rates from July 1 - sources
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese Car Makers Rally After Positive Sales Forecast
2FLATEX AG : FLATEX AG: Free float increases to 70%
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
4FAURECIA SE : Fiat sticks by terms of PSA deal after dividend cut report
5DAIMLER AG : "ELECTRIC FIRST": Mercedes-Benz continues its strategy in the transformation to C02-neutral mobil..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group