Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Downloads of Industry-Standard Accessibility Rules Accelerate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

Open Source axe-core Now Exceeds 33 Million Downloads, Reflecting Increased Demand for Digital Accessibility for People with Disabilities

Deque Systems, a leading software company specializing in digital accessibility, announced today that axe-core, the most comprehensive and widely-deployed open source library of accessibility rules, has exceeded 33 million downloads, lately averaging one million downloads every week.

More than 100 developers have contributed their best practices for accessibility to the axe-core open source program. Seventy-five percent of these contributors are not Deque employees.

“The number of external contributors is a sign of how active the axe-core community is, as well as the innovation happening in accessibility testing in general,” says Dylan Barrell, Chief Technology Officer at Deque Systems. “These contributions include nine language translations including French, German and Spanish; we would never have been able to offer these translations without the help of the community.”

Organizations reference the axe-core accessibility rules library as the de facto standard for accessibility testing. These rules help inform testers and web developers what is and isn't accessible. Axe-core is fast, secure and lightweight. It was built to seamlessly integrate with any existing test environment and can automate testing alongside regular functional testing. Google, Microsoft and the U.S. Department of Justice use axe-core as their accessible standard.

Axe-core is the foundation of Deque’s accessibility testing tools including the axe browser extension and WorldSpace Attest toolkit. Developers may download axe-core at: https://github.com/dequelabs/axe-core.

“When we launched the axe-core rules library in 2015, it took three years to reach one million downloads,” says Preety Kumar, CEO, Deque Systems. “The momentum we’ve seen over the last year reflects the increased demand for building accessibility testing into the development process early, as a result of increased legal action, government mandates, and the desire of organizations to make their digital assets available to all people.”

The Axe Momentum Continues: Built on top of axe-core and currently in beta, the axe Pro browser extension enables developers of any skill level to run both automated and intelligent guided tests against their websites and applications. Deque recently announced that the axe Pro beta had surpassed 6,000 users, 1,000 of which have provided ideas and feedback for improvements such as new guided test functionality.

The axe Pro beta can be downloaded free at: https://www.deque.com/axe-pro-sign-up/.

About Deque Systems
Deque (pronounced dee-cue) is a web accessibility software and services company, and our mission is Digital Equality. We believe everyone, regardless of their ability, should have equal access to the information, services, applications, and everything else on the web.

We work with enterprise-level businesses and organizations to ensure that their sites and mobile apps are accessible. Installed in over 250,000 browsers and with over 1,000 audit projects completed, Deque is the industry standard.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:31pSALLIE MAE : Donates $200,000 to the Loudoun Hunger Relief to Support Those Affected by COVID-19
BU
03:31pQIAGEN N : ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against QIAGEN N.V.
BU
03:31pWOLTERS KLUWER : Provides Complimentary Online Webinars to Help Tax & Accounting Professionals Navigate Current Market Conditions
BU
03:31pSALLIE MAE : Donates $200,000 to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana to Support Those Affected by COVID-19
BU
03:30pSALLIE MAE : Donates $200,000 to the Greater Boston Food Bank to Support Those Affected by COVID-19
BU
03:30pSALLIE MAE : Donates $200,000 to the Food Bank of Delaware to Support Those Affected by COVID-19
BU
03:30pSALLIE MAE : Donates $200,000 to the Utah Food Bank to Support Those Affected by COVID-19
BU
03:29pDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : and union reach wage agreement - union
RE
03:27pHow to successfully utilize patient-reported outcome data by marty rosenberg, ceo at methodist sports medicine
GL
03:25pUser1st to Support Critical Resources with Accessibility Software Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO records incidental net loss of USD 200 million
3IPSEN : IPSEN : Provides Update on Palovarotene Clinical Programs
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding
5UMICORE : UMICORE :'s response to COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group