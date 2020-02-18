Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Doxee S p A : and Bantotal announce the launch of a global technology partnership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 04:35am EST

Doxee and Bantotal launch a global technology partnership. Financial institutions in Latin America will be able to use Doxee Pvideo® to create digital communications for their clients.

Doxee (DOX:IM), a leading high-tech multinational company offering products for Customer Communications Management, Digital Customer Experience, and Paperless, and Bantotal, the leading banking platform in Latin America, that solves critical mission operations of the Financial Institutions in a simple, complete and precise way, announce that they have signed an agreement to start a global technology partnership for the provision of digital communication services to companies and financial institutions. The agreement was signed during 2019.

The integration of Doxee interactive experience product with the Bantotal platform will allow financial services customers to benefit from Doxee products for the creation and management of a comprehensive multi-channel and interactive Digital Customer Experience. The partnership can be extended to the digitization of transactional and tax processes, accelerating the journey to digital for banks and financial companies.

Doxee innovative technologies will be now available for the finance industry in LATAM through the partnership with Bantotal, who is a market leader in the region. Through the partnership, banks and financial companies will be able to offer their customers a complete multi-channel digital experience. Bantotal customers will be able to extract the hidden value from data to offer personalized and interactive experiences while acquiring more information through the bi-directional features of Doxee interactive experience products.

Sergio Muratori Casali, CEO of Doxee, commented: 'The integration of Doxee Pvideo with the Bantotal platform represents a unique and innovative offering for the financial market in Central and South America. The implementation of the agreement will make it possible to achieve important synergies for the development of cloud solutions dedicated to the digital transformation of companies in this area of the world that is so extensive and strategic for us.'

Disclaimer

Doxee S.p.A. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 09:34:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:00aStrong Liberal voice at Munich Security Conference
PU
05:00aASCENT RESOURCES : Posting of circular
PU
05:00aOSLO BØRS VPS : – Quotes – Sold Out State
PU
05:00aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Interest Payment Date
PU
05:00aSRT MARINE : Webcast – Thursday 20 February 2020
PU
05:00aCargotec publishes its 2019 annual report and financial statements
GL
04:56aSVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Oslo Børs - Quotes - Sold Out State
AQ
04:56aSELVAAG BOLIG ASA : Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid
AQ
04:55aFIRSTRAND LIMITED - FSR, FSRP, KCCGLD,... : Renewal of cautionary announcement
PU
04:55aMARKAZ KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE KPSC : National Industries Group Holding's 6th Bond Issue Fully Subscribed
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
2INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share
3NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
4BMW AG : EUROPEAN NEW CAR SALES DOWN 7.4% IN JANUARY: ACEA
5RENAULT : French finance minister warns Renault against job cuts, factory closures

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group