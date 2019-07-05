Log in
Doxim, a Leader in Customer Communications, CEO Clip Video

07/05/2019 | 03:00pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2019) - Chris Rasmussen, CEO of Doxim, explains how the company is helping financial institutions deliver and communicate to their customers more efficiently.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/doxim-customer-engagement-software-ceo-clip-90sec/

Doxim is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on July 6 - July 7, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

www.doxim.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46106


© Newsfilecorp 2019
