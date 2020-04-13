Doyon : Hilcorp Oil and Gas Exploration Airborne Survey Update

Hilcorp Oil and Gas Exploration Airborne Survey Update

Hilcorp, under an agreement with Doyon, Limited, will be conducting an initial airborne survey in the Yukon Flats subregion. The purpose of the survey is to determine the viability of future oil exploration near Birch Creek, Fort Yukon, Beaver, and Stevens Village. Doyon expects the airborne survey to begin by May 2020.

The survey is expected to take 20 - 30 days in total to complete; analyzing the survey results is expected to take an additional six to eight weeks minimum. There will be no impacts to people or animals as a result of the survey. After the survey is completed, Doyon and Hilcorp will review the results and evaluate the path forward.

Doyon announced the project in December 2019. Doyon, Hilcorp, and Uqaqti Consulting staff visited the communities of Birch Creek and Fort Yukon in December, and Stevens Village and Beaver in February to share more information. A meeting was also held in Fairbanks with village corporations and councils. A webinar and teleconference event were also hosted for all the Doyon region communities to call in and learn more about the timeline. Due to the COVID-19 situation, Doyon staff were unable to fly back out to communities and conduct follow-up meetings. Doyon will still provide opportunities for communities to engage in the weeks ahead. Staff continue to encourage anyone with questions to reach out and ask their questions. Doyon continues to be very excited about the project.

For any questions or comments, please visit the Doyon website or contact Doyon at 907-459-2000 or info@doyon.com.