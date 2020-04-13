Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Doyon : Hilcorp Oil and Gas Exploration Airborne Survey Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 07:18pm EDT

Hilcorp Oil and Gas Exploration Airborne Survey Update

Hilcorp, under an agreement with Doyon, Limited, will be conducting an initial airborne survey in the Yukon Flats subregion. The purpose of the survey is to determine the viability of future oil exploration near Birch Creek, Fort Yukon, Beaver, and Stevens Village. Doyon expects the airborne survey to begin by May 2020.

The survey is expected to take 20 - 30 days in total to complete; analyzing the survey results is expected to take an additional six to eight weeks minimum. There will be no impacts to people or animals as a result of the survey. After the survey is completed, Doyon and Hilcorp will review the results and evaluate the path forward.

Doyon announced the project in December 2019. Doyon, Hilcorp, and Uqaqti Consulting staff visited the communities of Birch Creek and Fort Yukon in December, and Stevens Village and Beaver in February to share more information. A meeting was also held in Fairbanks with village corporations and councils. A webinar and teleconference event were also hosted for all the Doyon region communities to call in and learn more about the timeline. Due to the COVID-19 situation, Doyon staff were unable to fly back out to communities and conduct follow-up meetings. Doyon will still provide opportunities for communities to engage in the weeks ahead. Staff continue to encourage anyone with questions to reach out and ask their questions. Doyon continues to be very excited about the project.

For any questions or comments, please visit the Doyon website or contact Doyon at 907-459-2000 or info@doyon.com.

Disclaimer

Doyon Limited published this content on 13 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2020 23:17:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:57pDollar inches lower as investors brace for Chinese trade data
RE
08:57pOil gains as U.S. shale production set to fall sharply
RE
08:48pKINCORA COPPER : issued Nevertire license
PU
08:40pSoftBank shares fall 3.5% after flagging first financial year loss in 15 years
RE
08:40pSoftBank shares fall 3.5% after flagging first financial year loss in 15 years
RE
08:16pAsia shares seen higher but economic woes may cap gains
RE
08:13pGrubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats are sued over restaurant prices amid pandemic
RE
08:09pDisney enters $5 billion credit agreement
RE
07:58pIMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic
RE
07:55pRecord oil output cuts fail to make waves in coronavirus-hit market
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. AIRLINES NEARING ACCEPTANCE OF PAYROLL AID PLAN: sources
2WTI : WTI : Non OPEC+ crude oil supply cuts
3WH GROUP LIMITED : Spread of coronavirus closes North American meat plants
4NEWS CORPORATION : NEWS : sees hit to ad revenue from coronavirus pandemic
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO UNDER CRIMINAL PROBE BY U.S. REGULATORS: The Times

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group