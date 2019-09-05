Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dozens of Enbridge oil shippers wade into dispute over proposed pipeline overhaul

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 04:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Enbridge Tower on Jasper Avenue in Edmonton

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - More than two dozen oil companies wrote to Canada's energy regulator on Thursday to support or oppose it intervening in Enbridge Inc contentious proposal to overhaul shipping contracts on the Mainline pipeline network.

The Mainline is North America's largest pipeline system, shipping around 3 million barrels per day of crude from western Canada to the U.S. Midwest. Enbridge currently allocates capacity based on monthly nominations from shippers, but is proposing to switch to long-term fixed-volume contracts.

The company launched a two-month open season to solicit bids for space on Aug. 2. It faces stiff opposition from many Canadian producers, who say the tolls are unfair and the changes will limit their access to markets.

After complaints from companies, including Suncor Energy and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) said it would hold a fast-track process to gather comment and gave interested parties a deadline of 12 p.m. local time on Thursday.

Most responses came from parties in favor of the regulator intervening before the end of the open season. They included MEG Energy Corp, the Saskatchewan government and the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP).

The CER is requesting comment on whether it should consider the terms and tolls offered by Enbridge before - instead of after - the end of the open season, and whether the open season should be delayed.

CAPP underlined the importance of the Mainline system to Canadian producers.

"The conversion of the Mainline... is no small thing and it should perhaps be no surprise and certainly no shame to anyone if the attempt to achieve the conversion by confidential negotiations and an open season turned out to be insufficient to the magnitude of the task," Nick Schultz, CAPP's vice president of pipeline regulation, said in a letter.

Enbridge has been negotiating with shippers since last year but the terms and tolls on offer have not been publicly disclosed. The company has until Sept. 11 to file comment with the CER and did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Companies opposed to any intervention by the CER include refiners Marathon Petroleum Corp and Motiva Enterprises.

Oil sands producers Cenovus Energy and Imperial Oil, which is majority-owned by ExxonMobil Corp, also supported the Mainline changes.

"Cenovus is in favor of contract carriage or firm service on the Enbridge Mainline. This will provide volume certainty for shippers to downstream markets," CEO Alex Pourbaix wrote.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Nia Williams
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD 2.78% 32.19 Delayed Quote.-5.37%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC 4.95% 12.09 Delayed Quote.19.79%
ENBRIDGE INC 1.28% 45.08 Delayed Quote.5.16%
IMPERIAL OIL LTD 1.52% 33.35 Delayed Quote.-6.01%
MEG ENERGY CORP 3.75% 5.26 Delayed Quote.-36.45%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 1.90% 39.1 Delayed Quote.0.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:36pBANK7 CORP. : Announces Stock Repurchase Plan, Declares a $0.10 Quarterly Dividend and Completes Previously Announced Stock Transfer to Executives
PR
04:36pLULULEMON ATHLETICA : Atheltica's 2Q Profit, Net Revenue Increase
DJ
04:36pAmerica's Top Sportsbook Directors Compete in NFL's 100th Season
GL
04:35pLululemon raises full-year forecast as growth efforts pay off
RE
04:34pVOLT INFORMATION : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:34pVALMONT INDUSTRIES : to Present at the D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Conference
PR
04:33pDozens of Enbridge oil shippers wade into dispute over proposed pipeline overhaul
RE
04:33pGUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:33pQUANEX : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:33pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of SAExploration Holdings, Inc. - SAEX
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : places $7 billion in return to bond market
2CYBG : CYBG : Britain's Clydesdale Bank shares plunge 20% on PPI provisions bombshell
3PLATINUM : Impala Platinum delays job cuts due to improved earnings - sources
4BIOTEST AG : BIOTEST AG: Biotest Achieves Important Clinical Milestone for IgG Next Generation
5Oil little changed as U.S. crude stockdraw countered by demand fears

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group